McClain runs past Washington

The McClain boys and girls soccer teams opened Frontier Athletic Conference action Tuesday with resounding victories of the Washington Blue Lions.

The McClain girls outplayed Washington, 10-0, in Greenfield.

Lead players for the Lady Tigers included: Kerigan Pollard six goals, one assist; Beckley Smith two goals; Peyton Pryor one goal, two assists; Kenzie Anderson one goal; Bri VanDyke one assist.

The McClain boys soccer team trounced the Blue Lions 17-0.

Scoring goal for the Tigers were: Braeden Bergstrom six, Haydon Hice three, Peter Beekes two, Kyle Shanks one, Lyle White one, Griffin Foltz one, Richie Lester one, Bryce Babbs one and Heath Beatty one.

The McClain boys improved 3-1 overall on the season and 1-0 in the FAC.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_MHS-Logo-2.jpg

Tiger teams score 27 goals to none for Blue Lions