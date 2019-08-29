Hospice 15th Golf Classic

Community Care Hospice will hold its 15th annual Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 27, at Snow Hill Country Club (11093 SR 73, New Vienna). Proceeds from the event will support patient care and services at Community Care Hospice, a not-for-profit hospice in Wilmington that provides care for patients in a 10-county area.

Registration and breakfast begin at 7:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m., with lunch served at 2:15 pm. Special events include two closest-to-the-pin contests, one longest putt challenge and a 50/50 raffle.

To learn more about the event and download the registration form, go to http://communitycarehospice.com/golf2019. For more information, contact Sydney Truax at 937-256-9507, ext. 2885 or STruax@OhiosHospice.org.