Posted on by

Friday night lights


Tate Erkenbrecher - terkenbrecher@aimmediamidwest.com

A Hillsboro running back receives a handoff during practice in this photograph.

A Hillsboro running back receives a handoff during practice in this photograph.


Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

The high school football season has arrived an opening night is Friday.

The McClain Tigers are looking to come out and shock the Frontier Athletic Conference and improve from their 2-8 record during the 2018 season.

The Hillsboro Indians are trying to continue their winning ways into 2019, and have another positive season after they went 9-2 in 2018 and maybe the playoffs.

McClain starts its season at 7 p.m. at home against the Adena Warriors.

Hillsboro will be at home against the Western Brown Broncos at 7 p.m.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

A Hillsboro running back receives a handoff during practice in this photograph.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_IMG_0792.jpgA Hillsboro running back receives a handoff during practice in this photograph. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/08/web1_Resized_IMG_0656.jpegPhoto courtesy Jaci Raike

Tate Erkenbrecher

terkenbrecher@aimmediamidwest.com