Tigers 2nd at FAC match

The McClai boys varsity golf team finished second Friday at Frontier Atheltic Conference’s third match held at Buckeye Hills.
Three Tigers carded a 46 — Trenton Newkirk, Wes Potts and Seth Wise. Carson Spangler rounded out the Tigers scoring with a 47.
The Tigers (28-9 overall, 14-1 FAC) travel to the Snow Hill Country Club on Wednesday to face East Clinton.
For Hillsboro, Gabe MyCroft shot a 45, Ryan Harless 51, Bryce Bledsoe 52, Hayden Miller 52, Jack Rhoades 53 and Lawton Parry 57.
The Indians will be home against Greenfield on Sept. 11.
Frontier Athletic Conference Round 3 results/current FAC record:
1. Jackson 180 (10-5)
2. McClain 185 (14-1)
3. Washington CH 197 (7-8)
4. Chillicothe 199 (6-9)
5. Hillsboro 200 (8-7)
6. MT 226 (0-15)
