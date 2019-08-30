Tigers 2nd at FAC match

The McClai boys varsity golf team finished second Friday at Frontier Atheltic Conference’s third match held at Buckeye Hills.

Three Tigers carded a 46 — Trenton Newkirk, Wes Potts and Seth Wise. Carson Spangler rounded out the Tigers scoring with a 47.

The Tigers (28-9 overall, 14-1 FAC) travel to the Snow Hill Country Club on Wednesday to face East Clinton.

For Hillsboro, Gabe MyCroft shot a 45, Ryan Harless 51, Bryce Bledsoe 52, Hayden Miller 52, Jack Rhoades 53 and Lawton Parry 57.

The Indians will be home against Greenfield on Sept. 11.

Frontier Athletic Conference Round 3 results/current FAC record:

1. Jackson 180 (10-5)

2. McClain 185 (14-1)

3. Washington CH 197 (7-8)

4. Chillicothe 199 (6-9)

5. Hillsboro 200 (8-7)

6. MT 226 (0-15)

McClain's Carson Spangler is shown in this picture.

Gabe Mycroft leads Hillsboro with a 45