Indians hold on to beat WB

Employing a defense that bent but did not break, the Hillsboro Indians held onto to beat Western Brown in their 2019 season opener Friday at Richards Memorial Field.

The scoreboard read 16-14 in favor of Hillsboro at halftime and that’s how the game ended.

Hillsboro is now 1-0 and Western Brown is 0-1.

The Indians started out on defense and come up with a safety by Sanchez Seals, which would give them their first two points of the season.

Silas Simmons went on to score the first touchdown and then a two-point conversion by Mark Gallimore in the first quarter made it 10-3.

The second half of the game turned out to be a slug fest between the two teams which consisted of several punts and turnovers and neither team was able to score.

The Indians will be home Sept. 6 against Goshen High School and Western Brown will be home against Little Miami High School next Friday.

Quarterback Justin Spears fights for five yards in the the Indians' season-opening win Friday in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro defense throws shoutout in 2nd half to secure win