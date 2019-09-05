High school football week No. 2

It’s that time of the week again to prepare yourself for the big, bright lights at your local high school football fields.

The McClain Tigers will be traveling to Valley High School for a rare Saturday night, Sept. 7 football game to take on the McDermott Northwest Mohawks in hope of getting their first win of the season.

Hillsboro Indians will be home Friday night, Sept. 6 against the Goshen Warriors, hoping to continue their winning ways.

McDermott Northwest lost its season opener to the Southeastern Panthers, 36-7.

Goshen lost its season opener to the Archbishop McNicholas Rockets, 6-0.

The Indians kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Richards Memorial ,and the Tigers will kickoff at 7 p.m. Saturday at Valley High School in Lucasville.

