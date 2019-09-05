Tigers fall to Astros

The McClain Tigers made their way to the Snow Hill Golf Course to face the East Clinton on Wednesday and came up short, falling 187-200.

East Clinton invidual scores were: Gage Mcconahay 39 (medalist), Lane Baker 50, Quinton Tolle 56, Nathan Ellis 46, Cody Chaney 52 and Cooper Rack 59.

McClain individual scores were: Trenton Newkirk 47, David Edwards 56, Wes Pott 50, Seth Wise 57, Robbie Wise 59 and Carson Spangler 47.

McClain will be at Buckeye Hills against Circleville and Miami Trace on Sept. 9.

Newkirk leads the way for McClain