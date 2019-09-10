Lady Indian netters fall 5-0

Clinton-Massie defeated Hillsboro 5-0 Monday night in a tennis match to improve to 10-0 on the season.

We had a couple of seniors out tonight with illness, and our underclassmen rose to the challenge of varsity competition. Sierra Reese combined with Vanessa Asher to record her first varsity win tonight at second doubles,” Clinton-Massie coach Lynn Deatheridge said.

Results are listed below with Massie players listed first:

First singles: Nina Lazic defeated Miriam Studebaker 6-1, 6-0.

Second singles: Liza Duncan defeated Alexia Nicholas 6-2, 6-0.

Third singles: Elizabeth Mason defeated Caroline Crouch 6-0, 6-1.

First doubles: Kari Cragwall / Kenzie Stinchcomb defeated Jenna Wilson / Jenna Harsha 6-0, 6-1.

Second doubles: Vanessa Asher / Sierra Reese defeated Sara Newsome / Abigail Koogler 6-4, 6-2.

Hillsboro will compete at Washington C.H. on Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Match information recieved from Coach Lynn Deatherage of the Clinton-Massie tennis team.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_HHS-Logo-2-1.jpeg