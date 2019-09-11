Tigers fall to the Panthers

McClain Tigers boys and girls soccer just could not keep it together when it came to playing the Miami Trace Panthers in a their soccer matches at McClain football Sept. 10, both McClain teams fell to the Panthers.

Boys soccers managed to only lose by one point with the final score being 2-3 in Miami Trace’s favor. Hayden Hice of MHS scored the first point seven minutes into the first half and the Panthers would comeback with a point of their own with 23:37 left in the first half. Greenfield would then battle up and down the field continuously until Miami Trace would take control of the ball with 4:29 left and score another goal before the half would end. Second half would be Panthers ball for at least 20 minutes of it until Miami Trace would score their third and final goal of the night. Greenfield’s Braedon Bergstrom would score the second and last point of the game with 11:35 left, the teams would then battle up and down the field without scoring again, ending with the Panthers winning the boys duel.

Lady Tigers led by Kerigan Pollard who had two goals in the first half and one in the second half and one assist and Payton Pryor that had one goal could not seem to keep up the Lady Panthers who would take charge and tie up the game 3-3 at the end of first half then would score 4 more times in the second half to get the win over the McClain Lady Tigers on September 10.

McClain boys and girls soccer will be at Chillicothe Sept. 14, with a 5:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. start times.

Richie Lester of McClain fighting for the ball shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_1301.jpg Richie Lester of McClain fighting for the ball shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette Kerigan Pollard of the Lady Tigers going for her second goal of the night in the photo shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_1430.jpg Kerigan Pollard of the Lady Tigers going for her second goal of the night in the photo shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

McClain soccer could not outplay the Miami Trace Panthers