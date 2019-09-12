Lady Lions drop SHAC match

The Fairfield Lady Lions lost a match in four sets against the Peebles Indians in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball duel.

“We lost 15-25, won 25-16, lost 18-25and 21-25. We started off slow, too many hitting errors in first set. Played good and won the second set. Gave up third set by getting in too big of a hole in the beginning. Lost fourth in a close set, just didn’t finish, said coach Leslie Hattan.”

For the Lady Lions, Layla Hattan had 19 kills and 25 digs; Jaden Smith had 36 digs; Saylor Priest had 14 assists; and Faith Miller had 12 assists, two kills and 18 service points.

Fairfield will be home against West Union on Sept. 13, at 5:00 p.m.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_FAIRFIELD-LOGO.jpg

