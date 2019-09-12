Indians capture league match

The Hillsboro Indians and McClain Tigers were in Frontier Athletic Conference action Wednesday at Buckeye Hills and Hillsboro took home first place led by Gabe MyCroft who shot a 42.

McClain came in fifth place led by Trenton Newkirk and Wes Potts, who were both shot a 48.

Scores for the Indians other golfers were Gavin Puckett 47, Hayden Miller 48, Lawton Perry 51 and Bryce Bledsoe 52.

The Tigers’ individal scorers were Seth Wise 56 and David Edwards 56.

Following are the FAC match scores:

First — Hillsboro 189

Second — Chillicothe 188

Third — Jackson 192

Fourth — Washington 206

Fifth — McClain 208

Sixth — Miami Trace 232

Hillsboro will be home against Clinton-Massie on Sept. 12. McClain will be at the Snowhill Country Club against East Clinton on Sept. 16.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

MyCroft paces Hillsboro with a 42