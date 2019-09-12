Indians capture league match

The Hillsboro Indians and McClain Tigers were in Frontier Athletic Conference action Wednesday at Buckeye Hills and Hillsboro took home first place led by Gabe MyCroft who shot a 42.
McClain came in fifth place led by Trenton Newkirk and Wes Potts, who were both shot a 48.
Scores for the Indians other golfers were Gavin Puckett 47, Hayden Miller 48, Lawton Perry 51 and Bryce Bledsoe 52.
The Tigers’ individal scorers were Seth Wise 56 and David Edwards 56.
Following are the FAC match scores:
First — Hillsboro 189
Second — Chillicothe 188
Third — Jackson 192
Fourth — Washington 206
Fifth — McClain 208
Sixth — Miami Trace 232
Hillsboro will be home against Clinton-Massie on Sept. 12. McClain will be at the Snowhill Country Club against East Clinton on Sept. 16.
Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.