McClain Outlasts Zane Trace 51-50

In a game that saw each offense shine, the McClain Tigers outlasted the Zane Trace Pioneers tonight at the Pioneers home field in an epic struggle for the last score of the game.

With both teams seemingly running the ball at will and going score-for-score through four quarters, it all came down to a one and 1/2 yard touchdown run and a gutsy two-point call by Tigers coach Jake Orr-Zody. The final battle won the war for the the Tigers as Dalton Mischal punched it in from the three yard line giving McClain a one point advantage.

After Bergstrom’s kickoff went out of bounds, the Pioneers had 18.5 seconds remaining, on their own 35-yard line, to go 65 yards and try to regain the lead. An incomplete pass on first down and an interception by Dalton Mischal on the final play of the game sealed the deal for Zane Trace.

The football Tigers of McClain bring home the victory 51- 50 in a game that will not soon be forgotten.

When asked after the game what was going through his mind with 18.5 seconds left on the clock and his team going for a two-point conversion, coach Jake Orr-Zody stated, “We just wanted to win. I’m so proud of these kids for their fight tonight. It was an unbelievable game! It was just a thing where the last team with the opportunity to go up was going to win. To have this offensive explosion was big for us, big for our confidence, and big for our younger players who had to step up and contribute.”

The win puts the Tigers at 1-2 on the year. Next week they will host the East Clinton Astros at McClain field.

McClain Tigers lineup on the 1 1/2 yard line in what proved to be the winning touchdown with 18.5 seconds left in the 4th quarter. #9 Burns takes the ball in for the score. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_20190913_220806.jpg McClain Tigers lineup on the 1 1/2 yard line in what proved to be the winning touchdown with 18.5 seconds left in the 4th quarter. #9 Burns takes the ball in for the score. Mark Branham | For Times-Gazette

Mischal seals the deal for the McClain Tigers