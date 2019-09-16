Lady Indians split tri-match games

Hillsboro hosted a tri-match last weekend and came away with a loss to Eastern Brown and victory against Blanchester.

In their first match they played Eastern Brown and lost in twto sets, 25-23 and 25-22.

The Lady Indians struggled a lot early with serves, came out strong, but then got in a little bit of a slump as the game went along.

Stepping into the second matchof the day Hillsboro played Blanchester. Hillsboro won in three sets 11-25, 25-14 and 25-20.

The first game against Blanchester, Hillsboro started relatively slow. However, the Lady Indians picked it up and played hard the second and third sets.

Katie Condo led in aces with four, Paige Loudin led in kills with fiveand she also had three blocks. Katie Condo had six assists, while Gracie Dean had five. Hope Middleton had 11 digs. She also had three blocks and four kills.

Hillsboro is 0-4 in the league and 3-8 overall.

Hillsboro travels to Greenfield to face off against rival McClain Lady Tigers on Tuesday.

HHS volleyball beats Blanchester, loses to Eastern