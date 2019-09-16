Lynchburg soccer

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs was home against the Western Brown Broncos Sept. 16, Lady Mustangs took a loss to the Lady Broncos and the boys soccers team came away with a huge win.

“Disjointed on defense and made mistakes on offense that turned around hurt us. We out shot Western Brown 17 to 11 but were inaccurate and weak when it comes to making the goals. We hurting for leadership and we’re looking for someone, anyone that wants to stand up be a leader. Coach West”

Lady Mustangs could not take control at all on offense and communication seemed to be a huge issue for Lynchburg-Clay, Western Brown took control and scored a very early goal, making it 1-0. The second half of the girls soccer match was a constant battle which time would get stopped for an injury with 27:36 left on th clock then another goal would be scored by Lady Broncos #9 who would score both goals in the duel against Lynchburg-Clay, ending 2-0.

Lady Mustangs record now is 3-2-3 and they will be at Wilmington, September 19.

Lynchburg-Clay boys soccer had several yellow cards and red cards thrown throughout the very vocal and agressive game with the broncos. Lynchburg’s Hunter Balon would score off a penalty kick with 20:08 left in the first followed by a double yellow card with 3:37 left in the first half. The Broncos would then return with a goal at 31:32 in the second half. Yellow cards would begin flying for most of the second half until Landon West and Trey Pitzer would both score goals in the mix of all the drama that had filled the second half, the mustangs would end up winning over the Broncos 3-0.

Mustangs will also being competing at Wilmington , Sept. 19, their record is now 6-1-1.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Belle Brinkman going for the goal for the Lady Mustangs shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_1305.jpg Belle Brinkman going for the goal for the Lady Mustangs shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette Lynchburg-Clay’s Harrison Burge fighting for the ball shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_1340.jpg Lynchburg-Clay’s Harrison Burge fighting for the ball shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

West and Pitzer make victory possible with last minute goals for Mustangs victory.