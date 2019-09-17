McClain girls fall to Western

The McClain Lady Tigers volleyball team dropped a four-set match Monday to Western Pike, 23-25, 25-21, 25-11 and 25-17.

For McClain, Iva Easter was 12 of 15 on serves with two aces, Ashley Hardesty was 12 of 13 with one ace, and Cierra Bolender was 10 of 11 with one ace.

On attacks, Easter was 28 of 34 with nine kills, Jaelyn Pitzer was 27 of 35 with eight kills, and Maddy Crawford was 20 of 26 with seven kills.

Hardesty was 58 of 67 passing, Pitzer was 35 of 48, and Brooke Beatty was 19 of 25.

Crawford and Cierra Bolender each had one block, and Kaleigh Easter was 83 of 86 setting with 28 assists.

