Indians take on McClain in soccer

Lyle White shown above scoring 0ne of two goals for the tigers, which Griffin Foltz and Hayden Hice would also score for McClain in the 4-3 victory over Hillsboro. Greenfield will be home against Washington CH, Sept. 19, and the Indians will be at Chillicothe, Sept. 19.

Sami Blair of Hillsboro sliding by two defenders shown above in the 7-1 victory over the Lady Tigers. Hillsboro will be at Chillicothe, Sept. 19, and McClain will be home against Washington CH, September 19.