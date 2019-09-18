Following are results from the Highland County Invitational held in Leesburg.
Boys
Results are listed by place, team, place number, name, grade, school and time:
1 1 963 Cohen Frost 11 Lee. Fairfield 16:54
2 2 960 Ethan Davis 12 Lee. Fairfield 17:06
3 3 965 Blake Haines 11 Lee. Fairfield 18:25
4 4 968 Landry Hattan 9 Lee. Fairfield 18:32
5 974 Dawson Osborn 11 Lynchburg-Clay 18:40
6 5 958 Gavin Campbell 12 Lee. Fairfield 18:58
7 972 Austin Barnhill 10 Lynchburg-Clay 19:12
8 6 998 Robbie Raines 10 Whiteoak 19:14 9
9 7 951 Alex Rensing 12 Hillsboro 19:29
10 8 966 Brant Haines 11 Lee. Fairfield 19:37
11 9 994 Wade Evans 9 Whiteoak 19:38
12 10 979 Nathan Ernst 11 McClain 19:47
13 11 949 Jayse Middleton 10 Hillsboro 20:01
14 12 976 Paul Bliss 11 McClain 20:10
15 13 993 Evan DeAtley 9 Whiteoak 20:11
16 14 971 Nathan Vidourek 11 Lee. Fairfield 20:40
17 15 955 Ben Sowders 12 Hillsboro 20:41
18 16 997 Christian Price 9 Whiteoak 20:50
19 17 975 Luke Bliss 10 McClain 20:51
20 18 991 Connor Butler 10 Whiteoak 21:57
21 19 981 Lucas Jansen 11 McClain 22:02
22 20 950 Brogen Priest 9 Hillsboro 22:05
23 21 952 Owen Ryan 11 Hillsboro 22:15
24 22 986 Quinton Smith 12 McClain 22:28
25 23 989 Bradley Ashbaugh 10 Whiteoak 22:29
26 962 Orrie Friend 11 Lee. Fairfield 22:57
27 24 990 Bryce Bailey 10 Whiteoak 23:01
28 996 Charlie Phillips 10 Whiteoak 23:06
29 959 Gavin Cox 11 Lee. Fairfield 23:57
30 995 Tristan Helterbrand 10 Whiteoak 24:18
31 25 985 Mason Reichman 10 McClain 24:19
32 26 946 Ethan Back 11 Hillsboro 24:32
33 27 953 Liam Smart 10 Hillsboro 26:10
34 967 Dalton Hampton 9 Lee. Fairfield 26:46
35 947 Kieran Conlon 12 Hillsboro 27:01
36 28 984 Matthew Milnes 12 McClain 27:58
37 978 Nick Cunningham 11 McClain 28:04
38 969 Elijah Humphreys 9 Lee. Fairfield 28:41
39 983 Gavin McCune 9 McClain 29:10
40 957 Josh Brown 10 Lee. Fairfield 29:23
41 961 Ben Eltman 10 Lee. Fairfield 30:08
42 999 Gabe Sheppard 11 Whiteoak 31:14
43 970 Hunter McIntosh 11 Lee. Fairfield 36:22
44 964 Tucker Green 10 Lee. Fairfield 37:12
45 992 Ethan Cummings 10 Whiteoak 39:31
GIRLS
1 945 Lydia Kittner 10 Whiteoak 20:52
2 1 924 Ciara Colwell 12 Lee. Fairfield 21:23
3 939 Raelynn Ruble 10 Lynchburg-Clay 24:12
4 936 Sierra Benny 11 Lynchburg-Clay 24:51
5 2 923 Keeley Schurman 12 Hillsboro 25:03
6 938 Allie Etienne 10 Lynchburg-Clay 25:17
7 3 921 Karleigh Hopkins 12 Hillsboro 25:37
8 4 925 Makenna Colwell 10 Lee. Fairfield 25:40
9 5 931 Nayomie Ludwick 10 Lee. Fairfield 26:02
10 6 928 Madison Fox 11 Lee. Fairfield 26:13
11 7 919 Rylee Callahan 11 Hillsboro 26:25
12 8 926 Anna Davis 10 Lee. Fairfield 26:58
13 9 930 Payton Harvey 12 Lee. Fairfield 27:19
14 10 920 Josie Hopkins 12 Hillsboro 27:24
15 937 Julia DeHart 10 Lynchburg-Clay 28:51
16 11 933 Morgan Richmond 11 Lee. Fairfield 28:56
17 929 Maddie Griffith 10 Lee. Fairfield 31:20
18 927 Laynee Duffie 12 Lee. Fairfield 32:22
19 12 922 Clara Page 10 Hillsboro 32:25
