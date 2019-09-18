Posted on by

Highland County Invitational


Lydia Kittner of the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats, coming across the finish line at the Highland County Invitational

Doug Hughes | The Times-Gazette

Following are results from the Highland County Invitational held in Leesburg.

Boys

Results are listed by place, team, place number, name, grade, school and time:

1 1 963 Cohen Frost 11 Lee. Fairfield 16:54

2 2 960 Ethan Davis 12 Lee. Fairfield 17:06

3 3 965 Blake Haines 11 Lee. Fairfield 18:25

4 4 968 Landry Hattan 9 Lee. Fairfield 18:32

5 974 Dawson Osborn 11 Lynchburg-Clay 18:40

6 5 958 Gavin Campbell 12 Lee. Fairfield 18:58

7 972 Austin Barnhill 10 Lynchburg-Clay 19:12

8 6 998 Robbie Raines 10 Whiteoak 19:14 9

9 7 951 Alex Rensing 12 Hillsboro 19:29

10 8 966 Brant Haines 11 Lee. Fairfield 19:37

11 9 994 Wade Evans 9 Whiteoak 19:38

12 10 979 Nathan Ernst 11 McClain 19:47

13 11 949 Jayse Middleton 10 Hillsboro 20:01

14 12 976 Paul Bliss 11 McClain 20:10

15 13 993 Evan DeAtley 9 Whiteoak 20:11

16 14 971 Nathan Vidourek 11 Lee. Fairfield 20:40

17 15 955 Ben Sowders 12 Hillsboro 20:41

18 16 997 Christian Price 9 Whiteoak 20:50

19 17 975 Luke Bliss 10 McClain 20:51

20 18 991 Connor Butler 10 Whiteoak 21:57

21 19 981 Lucas Jansen 11 McClain 22:02

22 20 950 Brogen Priest 9 Hillsboro 22:05

23 21 952 Owen Ryan 11 Hillsboro 22:15

24 22 986 Quinton Smith 12 McClain 22:28

25 23 989 Bradley Ashbaugh 10 Whiteoak 22:29

26 962 Orrie Friend 11 Lee. Fairfield 22:57

27 24 990 Bryce Bailey 10 Whiteoak 23:01

28 996 Charlie Phillips 10 Whiteoak 23:06

29 959 Gavin Cox 11 Lee. Fairfield 23:57

30 995 Tristan Helterbrand 10 Whiteoak 24:18

31 25 985 Mason Reichman 10 McClain 24:19

32 26 946 Ethan Back 11 Hillsboro 24:32

33 27 953 Liam Smart 10 Hillsboro 26:10

34 967 Dalton Hampton 9 Lee. Fairfield 26:46

35 947 Kieran Conlon 12 Hillsboro 27:01

36 28 984 Matthew Milnes 12 McClain 27:58

37 978 Nick Cunningham 11 McClain 28:04

38 969 Elijah Humphreys 9 Lee. Fairfield 28:41

39 983 Gavin McCune 9 McClain 29:10

40 957 Josh Brown 10 Lee. Fairfield 29:23

41 961 Ben Eltman 10 Lee. Fairfield 30:08

42 999 Gabe Sheppard 11 Whiteoak 31:14

43 970 Hunter McIntosh 11 Lee. Fairfield 36:22

44 964 Tucker Green 10 Lee. Fairfield 37:12

45 992 Ethan Cummings 10 Whiteoak 39:31

GIRLS

1 945 Lydia Kittner 10 Whiteoak 20:52

2 1 924 Ciara Colwell 12 Lee. Fairfield 21:23

3 939 Raelynn Ruble 10 Lynchburg-Clay 24:12

4 936 Sierra Benny 11 Lynchburg-Clay 24:51

5 2 923 Keeley Schurman 12 Hillsboro 25:03

6 938 Allie Etienne 10 Lynchburg-Clay 25:17

7 3 921 Karleigh Hopkins 12 Hillsboro 25:37

8 4 925 Makenna Colwell 10 Lee. Fairfield 25:40

9 5 931 Nayomie Ludwick 10 Lee. Fairfield 26:02

10 6 928 Madison Fox 11 Lee. Fairfield 26:13

11 7 919 Rylee Callahan 11 Hillsboro 26:25

12 8 926 Anna Davis 10 Lee. Fairfield 26:58

13 9 930 Payton Harvey 12 Lee. Fairfield 27:19

14 10 920 Josie Hopkins 12 Hillsboro 27:24

15 937 Julia DeHart 10 Lynchburg-Clay 28:51

16 11 933 Morgan Richmond 11 Lee. Fairfield 28:56

17 929 Maddie Griffith 10 Lee. Fairfield 31:20

18 927 Laynee Duffie 12 Lee. Fairfield 32:22

19 12 922 Clara Page 10 Hillsboro 32:25

Results gathered from baumspage.com

