Lady Lions win three sets over Manchester

A very busy Fairfield Lady Lions volleyball team dominates Manchester Lady Greyhounds in three sets on Sept. 19, making it Fairfield’s third game in one week with very little practice.

Score of the sets were: 25-12, 25-16, 25-10.

“This was a total team effort and with fair week made it hard to practice plus with so many games during the week. The girls were able to play steady and it clicked well and it was a good victory for the team.”

“Layla Hatten getting her 500th kill was very expected but wasn’t sure if she would get it this soon or at home on top of that. She’s had close to or if not 150 kills this season so far.” said Coach Hatten.

For the Lady Lions, Saylor Priest would have two aces, 19 assists and 10 digs, Faith Miller would four aces, five kills, 12 assists, seven digs, and Layla Hatten hadtwo aces, 19 kills, 18 digs.

Fairfield will be home against Whiteoak Sept. 24, at 5:00 p.m.

Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

