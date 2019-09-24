Hillsboro take 9th in OHSAA Region 11 rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Nov. 3, when 224 schools (top 8 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

There are 712 schools in this week’s 11-man football computer ratings. The largest 72 schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 108 schools in each division).

The top 12 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top eight teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 24, 2019 (Entering Week 5)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Nov. 3 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Mentor (4-0) 11.05, 2. Euclid (4-0) 10.2664, 3. Strongsville (4-0) 9.3, 4. Stow-Munroe Falls (3-1) 8.975, 5. Lakewood St. Edward (3-1) 8.525, 6. Solon (3-1) 8.225, 7. Brunswick (3-1) 7.625, 8. Medina (3-1) 7.525, 9. Canton McKinley (3-1) 7.275, 10. Massillon Jackson (3-1) 7.075, 11. Cleveland Heights (3-1) 6.35, 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (2-2) 6.075

Region 2 – 1. Dublin Coffman (4-0) 10.775, 2. Tol. Whitmer (4-0) 10.25, 3. Springboro (4-0) 8.9, 4. Dublin Jerome (3-1) 7.425, 5. Marysville (3-1) 7.2, 6. Springfield (3-1) 6.825, 7. Perrysburg (3-1) 5.15, 8. Beavercreek (2-2) 4.4, 9. Clayton Northmont (2-2) 3.9, 10. Centerville (2-2) 3.65, 11. Delaware Hayes (2-2) 3.6, 12. Findlay (1-3) 3.525

Region 3 – 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-0) 9.35, 2. Westerville Central (4-0) 8.75, 3. Groveport-Madison (4-0) 8.575, 4. Pickerington Central (3-1) 8.5, 5. Reynoldsburg (4-0) 8.35, 6. Hilliard Davidson (3-1) 7.425, 7. Hilliard Darby (3-1) 6.6692, 8. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-1) 5.675, 9. New Albany (3-1) 5.225, 10. Pickerington North (1-3) 3.475, 11. Thomas Worthington (2-2) 3.125, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (1-3) 2.375

Region 4 – 1. Cin. St. Xavier (4-0) 13.375, 2. Fairfield (4-0) 11.55, 3. West Chester Lakota West (3-1) 9.175, 4. Cin. Sycamore (3-1) 7.075, 5. Cin. Elder (3-1) 6.85, 6. Cin. Walnut Hills (3-1) 6.775, 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-1) 6.175, 8. Cin. Colerain (3-1) 6.125, 9. Lebanon (3-1) 5.85, 10. Cin. Princeton (2-2) 5.425, 11. Hamilton (2-2) 4.375, 12. Milford (2-2) 2.875

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Massillon Washington (4-0) 11.9, 2. Mayfield (4-0) 9.025, 3. Willoughby South (3-1) 8.1, 4. Akron Archbishop Hoban (3-1) 7.625, 5. Uniontown Lake (4-0) 7.425, 6. North Canton Hoover (3-1) 6.8, 7. Bedford (3-1) 6.6, 8. Austintown-Fitch (3-1) 6.45, 9. Massillon Perry (3-1) 6.075, 10. Warren G. Harding (2-2) 5.35, 11. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (3-1) 4.775, 12. Madison (2-2) 4.7

Region 6 – 1. Amherst Steele (4-0) 9.7, 2. Avon (4-0) 8.65, 3. Cle. Benedictine (4-0) 7.75, 4. Olmsted Falls (4-0) 7.375, 5. Maple Hts. (3-1) 6.325, 6. Barberton (3-1) 5.975, 7. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (3-1) 5.85, 8. Avon Lake (3-1) 5.825, 9. North Royalton (3-1) 5.65, 10. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (2-2) 5.475, 11. Grafton Midview (3-1) 5.225, 12. Wadsworth (2-2) 3.55

Region 7 – 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-0) 10.875, 2. Westerville South (4-0) 10.025, 3. Tol. Central Cath. (4-0) 9.5859, 4. Oregon Clay (4-0) 8.125, 5. Mount Vernon (4-0) 7.475, 6. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (3-1) 7.1, 7. Troy (3-1) 6.325, 8. Tol. St. John’s (2-2) 5.225, 9. Lima Senior (2-2) 4.85, 10. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (2-2) 4.7, 11. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (2-2) 4.325, 12. Sunbury Big Walnut (2-2) 4.225

Region 8 – 1. Canal Winchester (4-0) 10.45, 2. Cin. Turpin (4-0) 9.725, 3. Cin. La Salle (4-0) 9.3903, 4. Cin. Winton Woods (4-0) 9.1, tie-5. Harrison (3-1) 8.3, tie-5. Cols. Walnut Ridge (4-0) 8.3, 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-1) 7.975, 8. Oxford Talawanda (4-0) 7.725, 9. Cin. Anderson (2-2) 6.275, 10. Xenia (3-1) 6.125, 11. Cols. St. Charles (3-1) 5.85, 12. Cols. Franklin Hts. (3-1) 5.65

Division III

Region 9 – 1. New Philadelphia (4-0) 10.05, 2. Niles McKinley (4-0) 9.325, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-0) 8.75, 4. Ravenna (4-0) 8.675, 5. Aurora (4-0) 8.35, 6. Akron Coventry (4-0) 8.1, 7. Streetsboro (4-0) 7.9, 8. Dover (3-1) 6.9773, 9. Chardon (3-1) 6.5, 10. Geneva (3-1) 5.975, 11. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (3-1) 5.775, 12. Steubenville (3-1) 5.5657

Region 10 – 1. Bay Village Bay (3-1) 8.075, 2. Mansfield Senior (4-0) 7.75, 3. Richfield Revere (3-1) 7.6, 4. Sandusky (4-0) 7.075, 5. Medina Buckeye (3-1) 7.025, 6. Norwalk (3-1) 6.9, 7. Tiffin Columbian (4-0) 6.65, 8. Parma Hts. Holy Name (3-1) 5.175, 9. Caledonia River Valley (3-1) 4.275, 10. Tol. Rogers (3-1) 4.0051, 11. Rocky River (2-2) 3.825, 12. Bowling Green (2-2) 2.75

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-0) 9.6654, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-0) 8.7, 3. Granville (4-0) 8.65, 4. Cols. Bishop Watterson (4-0) 8.4053, 5. Cols. South (4-0) 8.2, 6. Zanesville (4-0) 7.925, 7. Jackson (4-0) 7.225, 8. London (3-0) 6.6111, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (3-1) 6.475, 10. Bellbrook (3-1) 6.45, 11. Thornville Sheridan (3-1) 5.9, 12. Marietta (3-1) 5.275

Region 12 – 1. Wapakoneta (4-0) 10.625, 2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-1) 7.15, 3. Franklin (3-1) 6.0, 4. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-1) 5.575, 5. Hamilton Badin (2-2) 5.3, 6. Greenville (3-1) 5.25, 7. Hamilton Ross (3-1) 5.225, tie-8. Cin. Mount Healthy (2-2) 5.175, tie-8. Cin. Hughes (3-1) 5.175, 10. Lima Shawnee (3-1) 5.1, tie-11. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-2) 4.35, tie-11. St. Marys Memorial (2-2) 4.35

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (4-0) 10.025, 2. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-1) 7.75, 3. Hubbard (3-1) 7.25, 4. Salem (4-0) 6.525, 5. Wintersville Indian Creek (3-1) 6.175, 6. Girard (4-0) 5.9, 7. Poland Seminary (2-2) 4.55, 8. Chagrin Falls (2-2) 4.3, 9. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-2) 3.6, 10. Navarre Fairless (2-2) 3.55, 11. East Liverpool (2-2) 3.4, 12. Struthers (2-2) 2.875

Region 14 – 1. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-0) 8.375, 2. Wauseon (4-0) 8.3, 3. Galion (4-0) 7.325, 4. LaGrange Keystone (3-1) 6.75, 5. Bellville Clear Fork (3-1) 6.225, 6. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-1) 6.05, 7. Bellevue (3-1) 5.7, 8. Ottawa-Glandorf (3-1) 5.525, 9. Shelby (3-1) 5.4, 10. Sandusky Perkins (3-1) 4.85, 11. Clyde (3-1) 4.7, 12. Huron (3-1) 4.45

Region 15 – 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0) 9.125, 2. Newark Licking Valley (4-0) 8.7, 3. St. Clairsville (4-0) 7.925, 4. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (4-0) 6.7628, 5. Waverly (3-1) 5.325, 6. Heath (3-1) 4.55, 7. New Concord John Glenn (2-2) 4.4, 8. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-1) 4.3, 9. New Lexington (3-1) 3.95, 10. Cols. Marion-Franklin (2-2) 3.725, 11. Zanesville Maysville (2-2) 3.65, 12. Cambridge (2-2) 3.475

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (4-0) 8.45, 2. West Milton Milton-Union (4-0) 8.225, 3. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-1) 7.2, 4. Germantown Valley View (4-0) 7.0, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (3-1) 6.65, 6. Bethel-Tate (3-1) 6.6, 7. Waynesville (3-1) 6.525, 8. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-1) 6.125, 9. Hillsboro (3-1) 5.6, 10. Kenton (3-1) 5.425, 11. Springfield Kenton Ridge (3-1) 5.125, 12. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-1) 4.675, 13. Washington CH (3-1) 4.175, 14. Dayton Northridge (3-1) 3.975, 15. Cin. Shroder (2-2) 2.675, 16. Springfield Northwestern (2-2) 2.225, 17. St. Paris Graham Local (2-2) 2.1, 18. Greenfield McClain (1-3) 1.525

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Kirtland (4-0) 8.9394, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (4-0) 7.975, 3. Rootstown (4-0) 7.2, 4. Garrettsville Garfield (4-0) 7.05, 5. Mantua Crestwood (4-0) 5.95, 6. Barnesville (3-1) 5.6477, 7. Bellaire (3-1) 5.35, 8. Akron Manchester (3-1) 5.025, 9. Wickliffe (3-1) 4.875, 10. Burton Berkshire (3-1) 4.8, 11. Magnolia Sandy Valley (3-1) 4.65, 12. Warren Champion (3-1) 4.625

Region 18 – 1. Pemberville Eastwood (4-0) 8.8, 2. Orrville (4-0) 7.475, 3. Oak Harbor (4-0) 7.3, 4. Marion Pleasant (3-1) 6.6, 5. Northwood (4-0) 5.825, 6. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (3-1) 5.475, 7. Elyria Cath. (2-2) 4.9, 8. Tontogany Otsego (3-1) 4.6, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (3-1) 4.375, 10. Richwood North Union (2-2) 4.1212, 11. Beachwood (3-1) 4.075, 12. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3-1) 3.975

Region 19 – tie-1. Ironton (3-1) 7.45, tie-1. Minford (4-0) 7.45, 3. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-0) 7.425, 4. Portsmouth (4-0) 6.525, 5. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-0) 6.475, 6. Wheelersburg (2-2) 6.05, 7. Wellston (3-1) 5.25, 8. Proctorville Fairland (2-2) 4.225, 9. Chesapeake (2-2) 3.95, 10. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (2-2) 3.9407, 11. Albany Alexander (3-1) 3.675, 12. Oak Hill (2-2) 3.15

Region 20 – 1. Cin. Madeira (4-0) 7.275, 2. Cin. Mariemont (4-0) 7.05, 3. West Liberty-Salem (4-0) 6.85, 4. Cin. Taft (3-1) 6.6, 5. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (3-1) 6.525, 6. West Jefferson (4-0) 6.425, 7. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-0) 5.8502, 8. Springfield Shawnee (3-1) 5.675, 9. London Madison Plains (3-1) 4.975, 10. Springfield Greenon (3-1) 4.9, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-1) 4.525, 12. Brookville (3-1) 3.825

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. New Middletown Springfield (4-0) 7.45, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) 7.275, 3. Glouster Trimble (4-0) 6.5, 4. Salineville Southern (4-0) 5.825, 5. Brookfield (3-1) 4.725, 6. Mogadore (3-1) 4.425, 7. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-1) 4.175, 8. Dalton (3-1) 4.0, 9. Berlin Center Western Reserve (3-1) 3.975, 10. Campbell Memorial (3-1) 3.775, 11. Mineral Ridge (3-1) 3.725, 12. Rittman (3-1) 3.375

Region 22 – 1. Galion Northmor (4-0) 7.025, 2. Attica Seneca East (4-0) 6.375, 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-0) 6.075, 4. Howard East Knox (4-0) 5.75, 5. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (3-1) 4.8, 6. Collins Western Reserve (3-1) 4.5, 7. Ashland Crestview (3-1) 3.7, 8. Sullivan Black River (2-2) 3.325, 9. Centerburg (2-2) 2.75, 10. Castalia Margaretta (2-2) 2.1, 11. Wellington (2-2) 2.0, 12. Oberlin (1-3) 1.975

Region 23 – 1. Coldwater (4-0) 9.4, 2. Anna (4-0) 8.225, 3. Archbold (4-0) 7.725, 4. Liberty Center (4-0) 7.525, 5. Harrod Allen East (4-0) 6.125, 6. Gibsonburg (4-0) 6.0, 7. Lima Central Cath. (3-1) 5.475, 8. Minster (3-1) 5.225, 9. Sherwood Fairview (3-1) 4.15, 10. Metamora Evergreen (3-1) 3.9, 11. Rockford Parkway (2-2) 3.475, 12. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (2-2) 3.325

Region 24 – 1. Chillicothe Southeastern (4-0) 7.575, 2. Grandview Hts. (4-0) 7.15, 3. Arcanum (4-0) 5.875, 4. Mechanicsburg (4-0) 5.7, 5. Bainbridge Paint Valley (3-1) 5.45, 6. Frankfort Adena (3-1) 5.4, 7. Cin. Deer Park (3-1) 4.825, 8. Lucasville Valley (3-1) 4.725, 9. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-0) 4.3535, 10. Jamestown Greeneview (2-2) 4.15, 11. Williamsburg (3-1) 3.875, 12. New Paris National Trail (3-1) 3.7

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Independence (3-1) 5.275, tie-2. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1) 5.175, tie-2. Wellsville (3-1) 5.175, 4. Cuyahoga Hts. (2-1) 4.8889, 5. Toronto (3-1) 3.975, tie-6. Greenwich South Central (3-1) 3.8, tie-6. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (3-1) 3.8, 8. Lucas (3-1) 3.775, 9. McDonald (2-2) 3.675, 10. Lowellville (3-1) 3.625, 11. Warren John F. Kennedy (2-2) 3.5, 12. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-2) 3.4167

Region 26 – 1. Leipsic (4-0) 5.95, 2. McComb (4-0) 5.425, 3. Norwalk St. Paul (4-0) 5.4, 4. Edgerton (4-0) 5.075, 5. Hamler Patrick Henry (3-1) 4.425, 6. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-1) 3.575, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (2-2) 3.5, 8. Plymouth (3-1) 3.4, 9. Arcadia (2-2) 3.15, 10. Arlington (2-2) 3.1, 11. Sycamore Mohawk (2-2) 2.975, 12. Convoy Crestview (2-2) 2.8

Region 27 – 1. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-0) 6.8333, 2. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-1) 6.175, 3. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (4-0) 5.35, 4. New Matamoras Frontier (4-0) 5.125, 5. Racine Southern (4-0) 5.025, 6. Waterford (3-1) 4.1402, 7. Newark Cath. (2-2) 3.975, 8. Franklin Furnace Green (3-1) 3.4821, 9. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-1) 3.375, 10. Hannibal River (2-2) 2.7336, 11. Shadyside (2-2) 2.6301, 12. Reedsville Eastern (2-2) 2.575

Region 28 – 1. Hamilton New Miami (3-0) 5.8889, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (3-1) 5.2, 3. Cin. College Preparatory (3-1) 5.125, 4. Fort Loramie (3-1) 4.925, 5. Waynesfield-Goshen (4-0) 4.9, 6. New Bremen (3-1) 4.625, 7. Dola Hardin Northern (3-1) 4.025, 8. Ansonia (3-1) 3.675, 9. Lockland (2-2) 3.1376, 10. Cin. Hillcrest (2-2) 2.125, 11. Union City Mississinawa Valley (2-2) 2.1, tie-12. Morral Ridgedale (2-2) 1.75, tie-12. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (2-2) 1.75

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_ohsaa-new-logo.jpeg