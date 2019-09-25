Lions take on the Wildcats

The Leesburg-Fairfield Lions would take on the Williamsburg Wildcats Sept. 24, what would be a grueling soccer match for the boys and girls.

The Lady Lions would have their hands full with a very competitive Williamsburg team who would go to score three goals in the first five minutes of the game, though Fairfield would be try to fight back but could not compete with the Lady Wildcats to say the least. Fairfield girls would be beaten by the Lady Wildcats 11-0.

Fairfield Lady Lions record is 2-4 and Williamsburg is 9-0-1 for the season.

“Our team is built mainly out of Freshman and they’re having so much trouble syncing with each other. We’re hoping it will all click before the season is over,” said Coach Sam Sprague.

Fairfield Lions boys soccer would score a victory over Williamsburg, 1-0. Both teams played very hard and fought for every chance they had to score a goal but neither team could successfully score after Jordan Cameron scored for the one and only goal of the game with an assist from Wyatt Willey with 30:02 left in the first half to give the Lions the lead. Jon Bentley would have a great game at the goalie position with 10 saves.

The Lions are now 3-7 and the Wildcats are now 0-6 for the season.

“Our boys kept their heads up tonight and didn’t get down on there selves tonight and I couldn’t be happier with the effort the team and I am so proud of Jon Bentley for his preformance at goalie, played very confident tonight,” said a proud Coach Alexander.

The Fairfield Lions will be hosted by the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs Sept. 27.

Koben Zink fighting for procession of the ball for the Lions shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_1210.jpg Koben Zink fighting for procession of the ball for the Lions shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

