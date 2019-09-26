Friday night lights

Friday night football is here again with the McClain Tigers (1-3) traveling to face the Eastern Eagles (1-3) and the Hillsboro Indians (3-1) will be facing the Clermont Northeastern Rockets (2-2).

The Tigers will have a challenge ahead of them due to injuries and when it comes to playing an evenly matched Eastern Eagles team, both teams are just want to better their records and move in a positive direction for the season.

Hillsboro will be looking for another big non league victory with all of their starters back that were out due to injuries last week against Williamsburg in the huge last minute win.

Greenfield McClain and Hillsboro will begin their conference schedule after these Friday night challenges.

The Tigers will be at Jackson taking on the Ironmen and the Indians will be taking on Miami Trace for their Homecoming game next week Oct. 4.

