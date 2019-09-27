MHS girls win, boys lose

The McClain Tigers faced off against the Miami Trace Panthers in boys and girls soccer Thursday at Miami Trace High school.

The Lady Tigers came away with a huge conference win defeating Miami Trace 5-1 after a 7-4 loss to the Lady Panthers earlier in the season.

Kerigan Pollard scored all five goals in the rematch, finishing with her 37th goal of this season.

The Lady Tigers are now 6-4-1 overall and 3-3-1 in conference play for the season.

McClain boys soccer did not come away as lucky after a hard-fought bout with the Panthers that saw them fall 2-0.

The Tigers are now 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

McClain will be home Oct. 10 against Chillicothe starting at 5 p.m.

Pollard scores 37th goal of the season