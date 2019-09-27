Indians fall to the Rockets

The Hillsboro Indians fall hard to a Clermont Northeastern Rockets team that was ready for every play Friday night Sept. 27, with a final score of 40-14.

In the first quarter the Indians fumbled the ball and the Rockets go for a huge reception by David Pride for Northeastern’s first touchdown and with a failed field goal would make the score 6-0 with 9:44 left in the first. Hillsboro woul rush for negative yardage in the first quarter and Justin Spears thrown an interception. The Rockets would fumble the ball, the Indians would fail to score on that procession and turnover the ball. Clermont Northeastern would score their second touchdown with 12 seconds left in the first quarter. A touchback would give the Indians 20 yards to start and Mark Gallimore would rush for three yards to end the first quarter.

Hillsboro shown signs of life in the second quarter after Kai Rickman blocked down a reception and then an interception by Spears to give Hillsboro the ball back which would lead to a huge pass to Keith Doughman to give the Indians their first touchdown of the game, making the score 13-7. Clermont Northeastern would control the second quarter after intercepting a pass thrown by Spears, they would score another touchdown with 12 seconds left to end the first half of play.

The Indians came out fighting at the beginning of the third quarter but a touchdown for the Rockets with 8:23 left would slow Hillsboro down. Hillsboro’s Logan Hester would go for a huge pass to Keith Doughman to get them down to the one yard line then Hayden Hawk scored a one yard reception making the game 25-14 with 5:32 left. The Indians tried squib kick to get procession back but failed. Clermont Northeastern and the Indians played strong defensively but could not function on offense.

The Rockets would shut Hillsboro completely down fourth quarter and score yet another touchdown to top off their victory against the Hillsboro Indian football team.

Hillsboro will be facing off against the Miami Trace Panthers for Homecoming, Oct.4.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Hillsboro’s Justin Spears on the run in photo shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_DSC_1209.jpg Hillsboro’s Justin Spears on the run in photo shown above

40-14 loss to Clermont Northeasten