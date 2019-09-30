AP high school football poll

DIVISION I
1, Mentor (19) 5-0 209
2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (2) 5-0 184
3, Lakewood St. Edward 4-1 136
4, Euclid 5-0 121
5, Fairfield 5-0 110
6, Toledo Whitmer 5-0 100
7, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 5-0 86
8, Cincinnati Elder 4-1 58
9, Springboro 5-0 32
10, Dublin Coffman 4-1 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 23. Reynoldsburg 22. Westerville Central 21. Springfield 15. Cleveland St. Ignatius 15.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (3) 5-0 182
2, Cincinnati La Salle (11) 5-0 178
3, Akron Hoban (6) 4-1 148
4, Toledo Central Catholic 5-0 133
5, Avon 5-0 107
6, Cincinnati Turpin 5-0 85
7, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (1) 5-0 84
8, Cincinnati Winton Woods 4-1 82
9, Canal Winchester (1) 5-0 59
10, Mayfield 5-0 32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Benedictine 22. Massillon Perry 14. Olmsted Falls 13. Uniontown Lake 12.
DIVISION III
1, Chagrin Falls Kenston (15) 5-0 183
2, Granville 5-0 138
3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3) 5-0 134
4, Trotwood-Madison (2) 4-1 93
5, Kettering Archbishop Alter 4-1 92
6, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 4-1 90
7, New Philadelphia (1) 5-0 89
8, Mansfield 5-0 64
9, Streetsboro 5-0 57
10, Wapakoneta 4-1 54
Others receiving 12 or more points: Aurora 36. Dayton Chaminade Julienne 35. Jackson 21. Ravenna 20. Niles McKinley 18. Tiffin Columbian 13.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (18) 5-0 207
2, Perry (4) 5-0 188
3, Newark Licking Valley 5-0 152
4, Germantown Valley View 5-0 111
5, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 4-1 110
6, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 5-0 107
7, Galion 5-0 44
8, Gallipolis Gallia Academy 5-0 36
9, Girard 4-1 33
10, Milton-Union 5-0 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 23. Cincinnati Indian Hill 22. St. Clairsville 19. Canal Fulton Northwest 16. Wintersville Indian Creek 15. Kenton 13.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (18) 5-0 216
2, Orrville (4) 5-0 177
3, Pemberville Eastwood 5-0 140
4, Oak Harbor 5-0 123
5, West Jefferson 5-0 109
6, Ironton 4-1 83
7, Minford 5-0 65
8, West Lafayette Ridgewood 5-0 61
9, Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0 42
10, Rootstown 5-0 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Garrettsville Garfield 30. West Liberty-Salem 24. Springfield Shawnee 14. Cincinnati Madeira 13. Mantua Crestwood 12.
DIVISION VI
1, Coldwater (18) 5-0 215
2, Liberty Center (2) 5-0 168
3, New Middletown Springfield (1) 5-0 118
4, Archbold 5-0 116
5, Glouster Trimble (1) 5-0 106
6, Anna 4-1 98
7, Mechanicsburg 5-0 84
8, Minster 4-1 65
9, Beverly Fort Frye 5-0 64
10, Attica Seneca East 5-0 50
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 22. Galion Northmor 22. Chillicothe Southeastern 21. Lima Central Catholic 16.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 4-1 200
2, McComb (3) 5-0 170
3, Leipsic 5-0 135
4, Lancaster Fisher Catholic (1) 5-0 115
5, Norwalk St. Paul 5-0 90
6, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 4-1 86
(tie) Ft. Loramie 4-1 86
8, Hamler Patrick Henry 4-1 73
9, Hamilton New Miami 4-0 54
10, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 3-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 21. Edgerton 15. New Matamoras Frontier 15.
