AP high school football poll

DIVISION I

1, Mentor (19) 5-0 209

2, Cincinnati St. Xavier (2) 5-0 184

3, Lakewood St. Edward 4-1 136

4, Euclid 5-0 121

5, Fairfield 5-0 110

6, Toledo Whitmer 5-0 100

7, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 5-0 86

8, Cincinnati Elder 4-1 58

9, Springboro 5-0 32

10, Dublin Coffman 4-1 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 23. Reynoldsburg 22. Westerville Central 21. Springfield 15. Cleveland St. Ignatius 15.

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (3) 5-0 182

2, Cincinnati La Salle (11) 5-0 178

3, Akron Hoban (6) 4-1 148

4, Toledo Central Catholic 5-0 133

5, Avon 5-0 107

6, Cincinnati Turpin 5-0 85

7, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (1) 5-0 84

8, Cincinnati Winton Woods 4-1 82

9, Canal Winchester (1) 5-0 59

10, Mayfield 5-0 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Benedictine 22. Massillon Perry 14. Olmsted Falls 13. Uniontown Lake 12.

DIVISION III

1, Chagrin Falls Kenston (15) 5-0 183

2, Granville 5-0 138

3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3) 5-0 134

4, Trotwood-Madison (2) 4-1 93

5, Kettering Archbishop Alter 4-1 92

6, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 4-1 90

7, New Philadelphia (1) 5-0 89

8, Mansfield 5-0 64

9, Streetsboro 5-0 57

10, Wapakoneta 4-1 54

Others receiving 12 or more points: Aurora 36. Dayton Chaminade Julienne 35. Jackson 21. Ravenna 20. Niles McKinley 18. Tiffin Columbian 13.

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (18) 5-0 207

2, Perry (4) 5-0 188

3, Newark Licking Valley 5-0 152

4, Germantown Valley View 5-0 111

5, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 4-1 110

6, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 5-0 107

7, Galion 5-0 44

8, Gallipolis Gallia Academy 5-0 36

9, Girard 4-1 33

10, Milton-Union 5-0 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 23. Cincinnati Indian Hill 22. St. Clairsville 19. Canal Fulton Northwest 16. Wintersville Indian Creek 15. Kenton 13.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (18) 5-0 216

2, Orrville (4) 5-0 177

3, Pemberville Eastwood 5-0 140

4, Oak Harbor 5-0 123

5, West Jefferson 5-0 109

6, Ironton 4-1 83

7, Minford 5-0 65

8, West Lafayette Ridgewood 5-0 61

9, Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0 42

10, Rootstown 5-0 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Garrettsville Garfield 30. West Liberty-Salem 24. Springfield Shawnee 14. Cincinnati Madeira 13. Mantua Crestwood 12.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (18) 5-0 215

2, Liberty Center (2) 5-0 168

3, New Middletown Springfield (1) 5-0 118

4, Archbold 5-0 116

5, Glouster Trimble (1) 5-0 106

6, Anna 4-1 98

7, Mechanicsburg 5-0 84

8, Minster 4-1 65

9, Beverly Fort Frye 5-0 64

10, Attica Seneca East 5-0 50

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 22. Galion Northmor 22. Chillicothe Southeastern 21. Lima Central Catholic 16.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (17) 4-1 200

2, McComb (3) 5-0 170

3, Leipsic 5-0 135

4, Lancaster Fisher Catholic (1) 5-0 115

5, Norwalk St. Paul 5-0 90

6, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 4-1 86

(tie) Ft. Loramie 4-1 86

8, Hamler Patrick Henry 4-1 73

9, Hamilton New Miami 4-0 54

10, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 3-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 21. Edgerton 15. New Matamoras Frontier 15.

The Associated Press provided this information.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_High-school-football.jpg