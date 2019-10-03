McClain defeats the Indians

The McClain Tigers traveled to Hillsboro High School to face off against the Indians for senior night at Hillsboro.

The Lady Indians would take the lead early with two goals by Jessica Howland and Bre Karnes, Alexis Sheppard and Gracie Dearmon would get the assists. Hillsboro would score a goal at the beginning of the second half but the Lady Tigers would take control of the second half and Kerigan Pollard would score two goals to give McClain some confidence and Pollard would score a third goal with 40 seconds left to tie the game all up and it would end 3-3.

Dylan Rigsby would score a goal off a penalty kick in the first half for the tribe and and would control the game 75 percent of the game but the Tigers would manage to score two goals, one being a penalty kick goal by Braedon Bergstrom and goal with 46 seconds left by Haydon Hice to seal the deal for the McClain, the ending score would be 2-1, Tigers over the Indians.

Hillsboro will be traveling to Clinton Massie Oct.7, and McClain Lady Tigers to Waverly Oct. 12, and the McClain boys will be traveling to Lynchburg-Clay Oct.10.

Kerigan Pollard controlling the ball in the second half against Hillsboro shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_DSC_1438-1.jpg Kerigan Pollard controlling the ball in the second half against Hillsboro shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette Kyle Shanks defending against Ben Florea in photo shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_DSC_1577-1.jpg Kyle Shanks defending against Ben Florea in photo shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

