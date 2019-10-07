Ohio High School AP Football Poll

DIVISION I

1, Mentor (19) 6-0 199

2, Lakewood St. Edward 5-1 129

(tie) Euclid 6-0 129

4, Fairfield (2) 6-0 128

5, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 6-0 115

6, Cincinnati Elder 5-1 106

7, Toledo Whitmer 6-0 96

8, Cincinnati St. Xavier 5-1 83

9, Springboro 6-0 63

10, Springfield 5-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 21. Dublin Coffman 21. Cincinnati Colerain 16. Canton McKinley 16. Massillon Jackson 14.

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (12) 6-0 184

2, Cincinnati La Salle (5) 6-0 181

3, Akron Hoban (4) 5-1 160

4, Toledo Central Catholic 6-0 132

5, Cincinnati Turpin 6-0 104

6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 6-0 99

7, Avon 6-0 92

8, Canal Winchester (1) 6-0 56

9, Mayfield 6-0 49

10, Cincinnati Winton Woods 4-2 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus St. Francis DeSales 23. Massillon Perry 17. Harrison 14.

DIVISION III

1, Chagrin Falls Kenston (16) 6-0 193

2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (2) 6-0 127

3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) 5-1 123

4, New Philadelphia (3) 6-0 122

5, Granville 6-0 119

6, Trotwood-Madison 5-1 107

7, Mansfield 6-0 95

8, Streetsboro 6-0 81

9, Wapakoneta 5-1 36

10, Hamilton Badin 4-2 31

(tie) Dayton Chaminade Julienne 5-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Aurora 28. Norwalk 21. Jackson 17. Steubenville 16. Franklin 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (16) 6-0 197

2, Perry (4) 6-0 164

3, Newark Licking Valley 6-0 149

4, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 5-1 133

5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy 6-0 97

6, Cincinnati Indian Hill 5-1 81

7, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (1) 5-1 61

8, Germantown Valley View 5-1 40

9, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 5-1 33

10, Waynesville 5-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Waverly 27. Poland Seminary 25. Ottawa-Glandorf 22. Milton-Union 16. Hubbard 16. Wintersville Indian Creek 16. Galion 14. Wauseon 13.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (18) 6-0 206

2, Orrville (3) 6-0 172

3, Pemberville Eastwood 6-0 142

4, West Jefferson 6-0 112

5, Oak Harbor 6-0 106

6, West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 101

7, Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 75

8, Ironton 5-1 72

9, Garrettsville Garfield (1) 6-0 45

10, West Liberty-Salem 6-0 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 25. Minford 18. Rootstown 13.

DIVISION VI

1, Coldwater (19) 6-0 208

2, Liberty Center 6-0 157

3, New Middletown Springfield (1) 6-0 131

4, Glouster Trimble (2) 6-0 122

5, Anna 5-1 116

6, Beverly Fort Frye 6-0 92

7, Attica Seneca East 6-0 68

(tie), Minster 5-1 68

9, Archbold 5-1 49

10, Mechanicsburg 5-1 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 24. Chillicothe Southeastern 22. Lima Central Catholic 14, Frankfort Adena 16.Howard East Knox 15. Arcanum 13.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (15) 6-0 186

2, McComb (2) 6-0 162

3, Leipsic (1) 6-0 137

4, Norwalk St. Paul (1) 6-0 116

5, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 5-1 109

6, Hamler Patrick Henry 5-1 98

7, Ft. Loramie 5-1 88

8, Hamilton New Miami 5-0 64

9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 4-1 49

10, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 5-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 15. New Bremen 13. Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 12. <

