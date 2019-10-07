Hillsboro homecoming royalty crowned

Homecoming took place at Hillsboro High School on Friday with the ceremonies including recognition of the homecoming court at Richards Memorial Field before the Indians took on the Miami Trace Panthers.

Assia Patrick receive homecoming queen honors, and Caleb Crawford was crown homecoming king for 2019.

The attendants in the homecoming court included freshman attendants Brooke Ulicny and Bryce Parsons, sophomore attendants Breanna Karnes and Cameron Roberts, junior attendants Stephanie Patton and Nick Lewis, and senior attendants were Brock Haines, Ben Sowders, Josie Hopkins and Karleigh Hopkins.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

This picture shows the 2019 Hillsboro homecoming court, from left sophomore attendants Breanna Karnes and Cameron Roberts, senior attendants Josie Hopkins and Brock Haines, homecoming queen Assia Patrick and homecoming king Caleb Crawford, senior attendants Karleigh Hopkins and Ben Sowders, junior attendants Stephanie Patton and Nick Lewis, and freshman attendants Bryce Parsons and Brooke Ulicny. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Resized_20191004_183650.jpeg This picture shows the 2019 Hillsboro homecoming court, from left sophomore attendants Breanna Karnes and Cameron Roberts, senior attendants Josie Hopkins and Brock Haines, homecoming queen Assia Patrick and homecoming king Caleb Crawford, senior attendants Karleigh Hopkins and Ben Sowders, junior attendants Stephanie Patton and Nick Lewis, and freshman attendants Bryce Parsons and Brooke Ulicny. Homecoming queen Assia Patrick and homecoming king Caleb Crawford are shown above. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Resized_20191004_184043.jpeg Homecoming queen Assia Patrick and homecoming king Caleb Crawford are shown above.