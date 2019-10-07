Sectional pairings announced

The 2019 Southeast District for boys and girls soccer and volleyball tournament brackets were posted Oct. 6.

Boys Soccer

Division II

2. McClain (6-6-0) host 7. Sheridan (1-9-0), Oct. 17, at 5 a.m.

5. Hillsboro (4-8-1) at 4. Circleville (5-8-1), Oct. 17, at 5 p.m.

Division III

7. Fairfield (5-8) host 10. Portsmouth (3-7-1), Oct. 12, at 11 a.m.

Winner of 7. Fairfield, 10. Portsmouth at 2. Lynchburg-Clay (9-3-2), Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Division II

5. Hillsboro (4-7-2) at 4. McClain (6-5-1), Oct. 15, at 5 p.m.

Division III

9. Fairfield (1-10-0) at 8. West Union (3-9-1), Oct. 12, at 11 a.m.

Winner of 7. Northwest (3-7-2), 10. Piketon (1-11) at 2. Lynchburg-Clay (8-2-3), Oct. 14, at 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Division II

7. McClain (6-13) at 2. Fairfield Union (15-5), Oct. 16, at 6 p.m.

8. Hillsboro (4-17) host 9. Logan Elm (2-17), Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.

Division III

7. Lynchburg-Clay (6-11) host 10. West Union (2-13), Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.

5. Fairfield (15-4) at 4. Northwest (14-3), Oct. 19, at 4 p.m.

Division IV

9. Whiteoak (2-14) at 8. Paint Valley (6-10), Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.

See the complete tournament brackets at www.ohsaa.org/sedab

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/ohsaa-new-logo-1.png