Sectional pairings announced

The 2019 Southeast District for boys and girls soccer and volleyball tournament brackets were posted Oct. 6.
Boys Soccer
Division II
2. McClain (6-6-0) host 7. Sheridan (1-9-0), Oct. 17, at 5 a.m.
5. Hillsboro (4-8-1) at 4. Circleville (5-8-1), Oct. 17, at 5 p.m.
Division III
7. Fairfield (5-8) host 10. Portsmouth (3-7-1), Oct. 12, at 11 a.m.
Winner of 7. Fairfield, 10. Portsmouth at 2. Lynchburg-Clay (9-3-2), Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Division II
5. Hillsboro (4-7-2) at 4. McClain (6-5-1), Oct. 15, at 5 p.m.
Division III
9. Fairfield (1-10-0) at 8. West Union (3-9-1), Oct. 12, at 11 a.m.
Winner of 7. Northwest (3-7-2), 10. Piketon (1-11) at 2. Lynchburg-Clay (8-2-3), Oct. 14, at 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Division II
7. McClain (6-13) at 2. Fairfield Union (15-5), Oct. 16, at 6 p.m.
8. Hillsboro (4-17) host 9. Logan Elm (2-17), Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.
Division III
7. Lynchburg-Clay (6-11) host 10. West Union (2-13), Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.
5. Fairfield (15-4) at 4. Northwest (14-3), Oct. 19, at 4 p.m.
Division IV
9. Whiteoak (2-14) at 8. Paint Valley (6-10), Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.
See the complete tournament brackets at www.ohsaa.org/sedab