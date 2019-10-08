Whiteoak falls to Lady Huntsmen

The Whiteoak Lady Wildcats were hosts to the Huntington Lady Huntsmen in volleyball competition Monday and lost in three straight sets, 25-15, 25-12 and 25-11.

Cylee Bratton had three aces, four kills, and seven digs. Alex Greene had six digs for the Lady Wildcats. Jeanette Cox led with four solo blocks and also had five digs. Allie Kiley had five digs, and Kiley Hamilton had four digs and one assist.

The Lady Wildcats are 1-17 for the season, while Huntington improved to 14-6.

Whiteoak hosts West Union on Thursday.

Cylee Bratton puts the ball over the net for Whiteoak in this picture.

Lady Wildcats still looking for second win