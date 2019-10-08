OHSAA weekly football rankings

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday.

The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Nov. 3, when 224 schools (top eoght in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

In local high school football state rankings, the Hillsboro Indians are ranked 14th a Division IV region with a 3-3 record after a tough loss to Miami Trace last Friday. The McClain Tigers are now ranked 17th in Division IV, Region 16 with a 2-4 record for the season.

To look at full high school football rankings, go to https://ohsaa.org/sports/football.

