Lions outplay the Blue Lions

Leesburg- The Fairfield Lions soccer program had a very successful night for boys and girls, coming away with victories against the Washington Courthouse Blue Lions.

Fairfield Lions came back after a loss against Eastern last week and played a tough fought game against Courthouse. Blue Lions scored the first goal of the game for their team with 37:10 left in the first but mistakenly score a goal for Fairfield two minutes later to tie the game up. Captain Jordan Cameron scored for the Lions to take the lead with 12:44 left after battling up and down the field for some time in the first half. Koben Zink scored the third goal of the game for Fairfield with 2:11 left, then Zink assisted Cameron with his second goal with 42 seconds left in the first half.

The second half would be less spectacular for Fairfield but they would never stop controlling the game and first year player Wyatt Willey scored his first goal of the year with 14:13 left in the game, making the score 5-1 until the time ran out in the Lions favor. The Lions are now 6-9 the season and Washington Courthouse is 0-11.

“They came back from a tough loss on senior night and played solid and as a unit and we have to prepare ourselves for North Adams on Thursday.” said Coach Alexander.

The Fairfield Lady Lions(3-6) had huge game against the Lady Blue Lions(0-13), in the 10-0 victory over Washington Courthouse, Ella Newkirk started out the matchup with two back to back goals at 33:33 and 21:19 left in the firs half assisted by Molly Thackston and Mackenzi Williams. Mackenzi Williams went on to score the third goal. Hallie Haines followed with another goal and an assist by Kara Gleadle with 10:58 left. Hailey Tolle scored on a penalty kick with 5:30 left then Cadece Saunders put the ball in for another goal with 2:54 left in the first half until the end of the half.

The Second half was Lady Lions soccer the whole half with two more goals by Saunders, second goal at 22:18 assisted by Tolle and third goal at 11:38 assisted by Haines. Tolle would also score a between the two second half goals of Cadece to score a goal of her own and it was assisted by Newkirk, who finished the game with a third goal with 14 seconds left making the score 10-0.

“I wish the team would have came together like this much earlier in the season but they’re a young group and only time will make them better.” said Coach Spargur.

The Lady Lions face off against Fayetteville and the boys will be against North Adams on Oct. 10 at home.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572

Jordan Cameron moving the ball down the field shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_DSC_1261.jpg Jordan Cameron moving the ball down the field shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times- Gazette Ella Newkirk fighting for the ball shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_DSC_1169.jpg Ella Newkirk fighting for the ball shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times- Gazette

