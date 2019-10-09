Lady Mustangs win on senior night

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs hosted Georgetown on senior night in a four set victory. Lynchburg-Clay were 6-13 coming into the matchup with the G-Men.

The Lady Mustangs played a very lackluster first set but came back and was consistent as a team against Georgetown to win the next three sets.

“The girls played balanced tonight, their was several girls with 10 and 11 kills and Abby Pitzer was excellent with distributing the ball to her teammates. Katie McLaughlin was the player of the night, she served well and hit well. It a good senior night and it’s always good to win.”

“It was a good confidence booster going into tournament time and we’re looking forward to playing to West Union and giving us a chance against give their selves a chance against Huntington in the sectional finals.” said Coach Mark Faust.

Tonight was senior Jenny Knope, Elizabeth Myers, Amber DeBoard, Aaliyah Knight, and Brooklyn Laymon last home volleyball game for the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs.

“The seniors all have something they brought to this team that made them played well as a unit.” said Coach Faust.

Lynchburg record is now 7-13 going into their last regular season game against McClain Lady Tigers(7-14), Oct.10, at McClain Gymnasium.

