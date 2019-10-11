Lights out for the Indians

Chiilicothe- The Hillsboro Indians(3-4) traveled to Herrnstein Field at The Obadiah Harris Family Sports Complex to take on the Chillicothe Cavaliers(1-5) on Oct. 11, in a very one sided battle to say the least.

The Indians failed to get out of the slump they have been in for the past three weeks to beat Frontier Athletic Conference opponent, falling to the Cavaliers 49-6. This loss will make Hillsboro 3-5 for the season and Chillicothe is now 2-5.

Hillsboro kicked the ball to start out the night and the Cavaliers received the ball on the 39 yard line, the Cavs had procession for at least seven minutes that ended with a touchdown by Hunter Thomas and an extra point to make it 7-0 with 6:52 left in the first quarter.The Tribe showed signs of life with strong showing by Kai Rickman, Mark Gallimore, and Justin Spears on their first procession that ended up being the one and only touchdown by Hillsboro with 2:62 left on the clock and failed two point conversion by Hillsboro Indians, making the score 7-6. Chillicothe turned over the ball on downs for the teams last procession of the first quarter. Hillsboro rushed the ball for fives yard with Logan Hester to end the quarter.

The second quarter started by a 3 yard gain by Gallimore, nothing came of the procession and Hillsboro punted it away. Kamron Smith of Chillicothe received the ball first play of the procession of the second quarter for the Cavs and turned it into a touchdown and extra point, making it 14-6 with 11:00 left. The Indians failed to move the ball after Gallimore had a good kick return getting the ball to the 34 yard line. Chillicothe gave to the ball to Kamron Smith and Hunter Thomas and moved the ball down the field for yet another touchdown and extra point with 7:01 left, making the score 21-6. Spears and Gallimore tried to get something going for Hillsboro would fail another attempt and punt the ball away. Gavin Temple gave them life with a huge interception after just having to punt the ball away. Justin Spear passed the ball to Gallimore for an 11 yard pass and five yard rush by Logan Hester but nothing would come from it because Logan Snowden intercepts a pass by Spears to give Chillicothe the ball back. The Cavaliers ran the ball the run the clock out to end the first half of play.

The Indians started out with the ball at the beginning of the third quarter but Justin Spears fumbled the ball, giving the Chillicothe ball with 10:29 left. The Cavaliers turned the ball over in four plays but Hillsboro ended up fumbling the ball on a rush to give the ball back with 8:32 left. Kamron Smith for the Cavs came back with another touchdown with 4:52 left, plus an extra point making the score 27-6. Gallimore for Hillsboro gained huge yardage on a kick return but Hillsboro would turn it over on downs with 2:51 on the clock. Cade Williams for Chillicothe rushed for 54 yards on the first play of the procession, the score was 35-6 after the extra point, eleven seconds after the Indians turned over the ball. The Tribe punted the ball away one more time before Chillicothe ran the clock out in the third quarter.

Hillsboro could not accomplish anything the fourth quarter leading to a fumble that Joel Barnes from the Cavaliers received and ran for 65 yard touchdown, making the score 49-6 with 7:28 left. The Indians had procession to end the game but never could make anything out of it. The final score 49-6, Chillicothe Cavaliers over the Hillsboro Indians in this big upset.

Hillsboro coach Jack O’Rourke did not have a comment about tonight’s loss.

Hillsboro will be home against Washington Courthouse and Chillicothe will be home against the McClain Tigers on 0ct. 18, for more FAC play.

Mark Gallimore receiving handoff from Justin Spears shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_DSC_1175.jpg Mark Gallimore receiving handoff from Justin Spears shown above

Hillsboro Indians fall hard to the Chillicothe Cavaliers