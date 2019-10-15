SHAC team and player results.

All conference athletes for the Southern Hills Athletic Conference for Lynchburg-Clay, Fairfield (Leesburg), and Whiteoak for soccer, cross country, and volleyball.

Cross Country:

Boys

Cohen Frost, Fairfield

Ethan Davis, Fairfield

Austin Barnhill, Lynchburg-Clay

Blake Haines, Fairfield

Gavin Campbell, Fairfield

Dawson Osborn, Lynchburg-Clay

Landry Hatten, Fairfield

Brant Haines, Fairfield

Robbie Haines, Whiteoak

Wade Evans, Whiteoak

Coach of the year: Raymond Friend—Fairfield High School

Runner of the year: Cohen Frost—Fairfield High School

Girls

Ciara Colwell, Fairfield

Raelynn Ruble, Lynchburg-Clay

Emily Price, Fairfield

Anna Davis, Fairfield

Sierra Benny, Lynchburg-Clay

Coach of the year: Tom Glasscock— Eastern High School

Runner of the year: Ciara Colwell— Fairfield High School

Golf:

Girls

India Williams, Lynchburg-Clay

Lexi Thompkins, Fairfield

Coach of the year: Matt Williams-North Adams High School

Player of the year: Brooklynn Tolle-North Adams High School

Boys

Zach Harless, Whiteoak

Ryland Donley, Fairfield

Jordan Wills, Lynchburg-Clay

Brayden Eversole, Lynchburg-Clay

Coach of the year: Carl Schneider-West Union High School

Player of the year: Daulton McDonald-Manchester High School

Soccer:

Girls

Sierra Benney, Lynchburg-Clay

Natasha Davidson, Lynchburg-Clay

Kaylee Lunford, Lynchburg-Clay

Molly Thackston, Fairfield

Karlie Tipton, Lynchburg-Clay

Coach of the year: Morgan Hendrickson—North Adams High School

Player of the year: N/A

Boys

Hunter Balon, Lynchburg-Clay

Alex Barber, Lynchburg-Clay

James Bentley, Fairfield

Jordan Cameron, Fairfield

Blake Marcelino, Lynchburg-Clay

Gavin Stroop, Lynchburg-Clay

Connor Tyree, Lynchburg-Clay

Coach of the year: Issac Wooten—North Adams High School

Player of the year: N/A

Boys cross country team:

1. Fairfield (22)

2. Eastern (82)

3. Whiteoak (88)

4. West Union (95)

5. Peebles (99)

6. Ripley (149)

7. Manchester (160)

Girls cross country team:

1. Eastern (29)

2. Fairfield (49)

3. West Union (50)

4. Ripley (106)

Girls golf team results:

1. North Adams (380)

2. West Union (440)

3.Manchester (446)

4. Peebles (460)

5. Lynchburg-Clay (462)

6. Fairfield (465)

7.Eastern (481)

8.Fayetteville (NS)

Boys golf team results:

1. West Union (678)

2. Manchester (680)

3. North Adams (715)

4. Fairfield (727)

5. Lynchburg-Clay (752)

6. Peebles (756)

7. Eastern (769)

8. Ripley (772)

9. Whiteoak (781)

10. Fayetteville (NS)

Girls soccer records:

1. North Adams (6-0-1)

2. Lynchburg-Clay (5-0-2)

3. Eastern (5-1-1)

4. Peebles (3-3-1)

4. Ripley (3-3-1)

6. Fayetteville (2-5)

7. Fairfield (1-6)

8. West Union (0-7)

Boys school records:

1. Lynchburg-Clay (6-0-1)

1. North Adams (6-0-1)

3. Eastern (5-2)

4. Peebles (4-3)

5. Ripley (3-4)

6. Fairfield (2-5)

7. Fayetteville (0-6-1)

7. West Union (0-6-1)

