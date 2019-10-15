SHAC team and player results.

All conference athletes for the Southern Hills Athletic Conference for Lynchburg-Clay, Fairfield (Leesburg), and Whiteoak for soccer, cross country, and volleyball.
Cross Country:
Boys
Cohen Frost, Fairfield
Ethan Davis, Fairfield
Austin Barnhill, Lynchburg-Clay
Blake Haines, Fairfield
Gavin Campbell, Fairfield
Dawson Osborn, Lynchburg-Clay
Landry Hatten, Fairfield
Brant Haines, Fairfield
Robbie Haines, Whiteoak
Wade Evans, Whiteoak
Coach of the year: Raymond Friend—Fairfield High School
Runner of the year: Cohen Frost—Fairfield High School
Girls
Ciara Colwell, Fairfield
Raelynn Ruble, Lynchburg-Clay
Emily Price, Fairfield
Anna Davis, Fairfield
Sierra Benny, Lynchburg-Clay
Coach of the year: Tom Glasscock— Eastern High School
Runner of the year: Ciara Colwell— Fairfield High School
Golf:
Girls
India Williams, Lynchburg-Clay
Lexi Thompkins, Fairfield
Coach of the year: Matt Williams-North Adams High School
Player of the year: Brooklynn Tolle-North Adams High School
Boys
Zach Harless, Whiteoak
Ryland Donley, Fairfield
Jordan Wills, Lynchburg-Clay
Brayden Eversole, Lynchburg-Clay
Coach of the year: Carl Schneider-West Union High School
Player of the year: Daulton McDonald-Manchester High School
Soccer:
Girls
Sierra Benney, Lynchburg-Clay
Natasha Davidson, Lynchburg-Clay
Kaylee Lunford, Lynchburg-Clay
Molly Thackston, Fairfield
Karlie Tipton, Lynchburg-Clay
Coach of the year: Morgan Hendrickson—North Adams High School
Player of the year: N/A
Boys
Hunter Balon, Lynchburg-Clay
Alex Barber, Lynchburg-Clay
James Bentley, Fairfield
Jordan Cameron, Fairfield
Blake Marcelino, Lynchburg-Clay
Gavin Stroop, Lynchburg-Clay
Connor Tyree, Lynchburg-Clay
Coach of the year: Issac Wooten—North Adams High School
Player of the year: N/A
Boys cross country team:
1. Fairfield (22)
2. Eastern (82)
3. Whiteoak (88)
4. West Union (95)
5. Peebles (99)
6. Ripley (149)
7. Manchester (160)
Girls cross country team:
1. Eastern (29)
2. Fairfield (49)
3. West Union (50)
4. Ripley (106)
Girls golf team results:
1. North Adams (380)
2. West Union (440)
3.Manchester (446)
4. Peebles (460)
5. Lynchburg-Clay (462)
6. Fairfield (465)
7.Eastern (481)
8.Fayetteville (NS)
Boys golf team results:
1. West Union (678)
2. Manchester (680)
3. North Adams (715)
4. Fairfield (727)
5. Lynchburg-Clay (752)
6. Peebles (756)
7. Eastern (769)
8. Ripley (772)
9. Whiteoak (781)
10. Fayetteville (NS)
Girls soccer records:
1. North Adams (6-0-1)
2. Lynchburg-Clay (5-0-2)
3. Eastern (5-1-1)
4. Peebles (3-3-1)
4. Ripley (3-3-1)
6. Fayetteville (2-5)
7. Fairfield (1-6)
8. West Union (0-7)
Boys school records:
1. Lynchburg-Clay (6-0-1)
1. North Adams (6-0-1)
3. Eastern (5-2)
4. Peebles (4-3)
5. Ripley (3-4)
6. Fairfield (2-5)
7. Fayetteville (0-6-1)
7. West Union (0-6-1)
