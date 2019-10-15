Lady Indians seeked vengence

Greenfield- The McClain Lady Tigers(6-8-2) hosted the first ever girls soccer sectional tournament game in McClain history against rival school the Hillsboro Lady Indians(4-9-3).

Hillsboro came away with a 5-3 win over McClain in a very aggressively played game. The Tribe locked down on defense stopping the Lady Tigers in every way they possibly could but it did not stop Greenfield completely.

Kayla Anderson ended her senior soccer career with three goals, earning herself a hat trick and also all three goals for the McClain in this sectional tournament game.

Anderson fired up the McClain crowd with the first goal of the game barely four minutes in to the event.

The Lady Indians came back to put the fire out on McClain with 23:12 left with their first goal by Bryanna Bledsoe, then Lexie Sheppard would take off to get her first two goals, one goal at 16:45 and another goal with 1:40 left in hopes of shutting down McClain but Kayla Anderson could not be stopped by Hillsboro’s defense from scoring her second goal with 47 seconds left. The first half ended 3-2, Hillsboro over the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers came out in hopes of a come back but after a goal was taken away due to being offsides, the Tribe would strike almost immediately with third goal by Sheppard to make the score 4-2. Anderson struck her third goal with an assist from Kerigan Pollard 12 minutes later, Hillsboro only had a one point lead at this team and the Lady Tigers controlled the ball for a solid 10 minutes of the second half. The final goal and the nail in the coffin with scored by Brooke Ulicny with 3:04 left, the Lady Indians hammered down on defense and McClain could not get anything past them for the rest of the half.

“Tiger Nation came out and supported our girls, it was a physical game and Hillsboro came to play and we put the pressure on them but they they broke away towards the end. It was a great year for the girls and now we get to make a big step towards next year.” said Coach Tyler Carmen

“I was concerned coming into this game after last time playing this McClain team but I am extremely excited for the win and now we are off to face Chillicothe.”said Coach Carson

Hillsboro Lady Indians will be facing off against Chillicothe Cavaliers Oct. 19.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Sydney Lanning of Hillsboro and Kenedi Wise of McClain jocking for procession in photo shown above.

Lady Tigers hosts first ever sectional game in McClain girls soccer history