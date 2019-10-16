Mustangs move past the Lions

The Fairfield Lions(7-10) came ready to play against the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs(10-4-2) in boys soccer sectionals tournament play on Oct. 16.

For weather to be so cold and rainy, Lynchburg-Clay and Fairfield did not let the weather stop them from playing an excellent game. The Lions would end up with a couple of injuries late in the second half that the Mustangs taken advantage of to earn a victory, final score was 2-1.

Harrison Burge came out for the Mustangs with 27:14 left in the first to gain momentum but Jordan Cameron came back less than a minute later with a Fairfield goal, making the score 1-1. The Lions or the Mustangs could not achieve a lead the first half after both teams fought for control of the ball and several failed attempts for goals, the first half ended in a tie.

The second half consisted of Lynchburg-Clay controlling the ball on Fairfield’s side of the field and the Lions playing very strong defense until some very unfortunate injuries happened and goalie James Bentley played at least eight minutes or so for the Lions with one due to an unknown injury to his shoulder but had a solid performance in his final soccer game with 27 saves, the Mustangs noticed that Fairfield wasn’t as solid as they had played the entire game and Ian Waits took initiative to score the game winning goal with 3:02 left to finish out the night victorious against the Lions.

“We played with intensity and the kids fed off of it and helped us win the game.” said Coach West.

“I couldn’t be happier with our team this year and they have came a long way from last season and I couldn’t be prouder and I am excited to see the program moving in the right direction.” said Coach Jacob Alexander

Lynchburg-Clay will be moving on to the district tournament next week.

Dawson Osborn sliding past Fairfield's Tucker Watson in photo shown above

Burges, Waits earns goals for Lynchburg-Clay victory