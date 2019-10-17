McClain shutout Sheridan

The McClain Tiger(8-8) hosted the Sheridan Generals(1-13) in sectional semifinal play on Oct. 17, in one sided shutout for the Tigers to come out victorious over the Generals 8-0.

Sheridan did not have any type of spark in this matchup with the Tigers. McClain controlled the game from the beginning to the end.

Lyle White, Haydon Hice, Braedon Bergstrom, and Memphis Beatty led the way for the Tigers with multiple goals in the event. Lyle White, Richie Lester, and Raymond Daughtery had assists on a goal each also in this huge team effort against Sheridan.

White came out on fire scoring the first goal with 31:04 in the first half, Haydon Hice followed up Lyle White with the second goal for the team off an assist from White at 25:08 left. Daughtery assisted Lyle White with his second goal and third for the team at 19:42 left and Lyle White got his hat trick in the first half off an assist from Richie Lester with 11:18 left. McClain had ball control but missed several opportunities to score again in the first. The first half ended 4-0, Tigers momentum was unstoppable.

McClain soccer came to finish off a the Generals with four more goals. Braedon Bergstrom scored his first goal of the night 28 seconds in the second half of play. Hice came back ready to play and scored his second goal and sixth for the team 32:50 left in the game. Memphis Beatty let Sheridan know he wanted in on the shutout too with a goal of his own with 18:03 left. Bergstrom scored the eighth and final goal of the game with 15:59 left in the game but the ball never left the tigers procession the rest of the game until buzzer went off.

“We played hard and it was definitely a team effort and we played as a whole tonight.” said Coach McNeal.

McClain Tigers will be home Saturday Oct. 19, against Athens at 11 P.M.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Lyle White fighting for the ball against Sheridan player in photo shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_DSC_1161-1.jpg Lyle White fighting for the ball against Sheridan player in photo shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Lyle White earns hat trick in first half of play