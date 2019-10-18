Indians come up short

The Indians are now 3-6 after coming up short against a good Washington Courthouse football team. The Blue Lions came into the is game 4-3 and left with a victory over the Tribe, making the Blue Lions team 5-3 going into next week. The score of this closely played game was 27-21.

The Hillsboro Indians first procession of the game ended after a two yard gain by Mark Gallimore, Cameron Roberts loss one yard on a run attempt, and Justin Spears threw an incomplete pass, making it fourth down and an Indians punt. Eli Lynch, Jamie McCane, Trevaughn Jackson, and Quarterback Ethan Roger-Wright were stars for the Courthouse offense in the first quarter. The Blue Lions first procession consisted of a 25 yard run by Lynch, a four yard reception by McCane, back to back small gain runs by Jackson, and a 16 yard reception by Eli Lynch from Roger-Wright for the touch and extra point at 8:30 left in the first quarter. Mark Gallimore and Justin Spears took control after the kickoff received by Logan Hester. Gallimore rushed for 29 yards in this procession and Spears had a 43 yard rush to get them to the 2 yard line where Gallimore scored the two yard touchdown and extra kick by Brook Haines to tie the game 7-7 with 5:03 left in the first. Blue Lions McCane gained 34 yards but Ethan Rogers-Wright thrown back to back incomplete passes that led to a turnover. Hillsboro and Washington Courthouse did not move the ball well the rest of the first quarter and Hillsboro ended the quarter with procession.

Penalties killed the Tribe to start the second quarter on their first procession. The Blue Lions punted the ball after failing to keep the ball in their hands causing two fumbles and massive loss of yard leading to punt. Hillsboro controlled the ball and clock from 7:24 until 1:58 but lost the ball due to a fumble. Courthouse had what was believed to be three and out but Lynch faked a punt and ran it 33 yards. Roger-Wright threw a 62 yard pass to Calum Brown with 38 seconds left in the second quarter and a failed two point conversion to make the score at half time 13-7.

Washington Courthouse came out third quarter accomplishing nothing on their first procession and having to punt. Spears and Gallimore controlled the movement on the procession but it came down to a 23 yard reception by Keith Doughman for a touchdown and the extra point giving the Indians the lead for a short period of time, 14-13. McCane for the Blue Lions had 30 yard rushing in the procession and Roger-Wright threw a 25 yard pass to Lynch for the touchdown and a two point conversion making the score 21-14. Hillsboro’s Keith Doughman continued his excellent night receiving with a 37 yard reception right before the end of the third quarter.

The Tribe started the fourth with a glorious two yard touchdown and extra point with 11:00 left in the fourth quarter making the score 21-21. Courthouse however did not accept defeat coming back with a 72 yard kick return and a few small gains by McCane that led up to Chase Sluder scoring a one yard touchdown and a blocked extra point by Silas Simmons, making the score 27-21 with 8:43 left. The Blue Lions got stopped by the Indians defense but Justin Spears ended up throwing interceptions on back to back processions, ultimately giving the Washington Courthouse the victory.

“I am proud of the boys but we just came up short.” said Couch O’Rourke

Washington Courthouse will be at McClain and Hillsboro will be home taking on the Jackson Ironmen,

Logan Hester on the carry being taken down by two Blue Lions defenders

