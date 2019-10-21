All-FAC soccer teams

Frontier Athletic Conference
girls soccer team standings:
Chillicothe (10-0)
Miami Trace (5-4-1)
Jackson (4-3-3)
McClain (3-5-2)
Hillsboro (4-9-3)
Washington (0-10)
All-league players:
Chillicothe- Addie Erslan (Player of the Year)
Chillicothe- Caroline Ford
Chillicothe- Gemma Maimone
Chillicothe- Zoe Ford
Jackson- Brynlee Vermillion
Jackson- Taylor Thorpe
Jackson- Emma Wiley
Hillsboro- Lexi Sheppard
Miami Trace- Aubrey Schwartz
Miami Trace- Margarah Bloom
Miami Trace- Morgan Eggleton
McClain- Kerrigan Pollard
McClain- Kayla Anderson
Frontier Athletic Conference
boys soccer team standings:
Chillicothe (9-0-1)
Jackson (8-2)
Miami Trace (6-4)
McClain (4-6)
Hillsboro (2-7-1)
Washington (0-10)
All-league players:
Jackson- Collin Ghearing (Player of the Year)
Jackson- Ty Broermann
Chillicothe- Michael Herlihy
Chillicothe- Brady Wood
Chillicothe- Michael Lapurga
Washington- Grant Kuhlwein
Miami Trace- Kyler Conn
Miami Trace- Caleb Perry
Miami Trace- Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra
Hillsboro- Titus Heiser
Hillsboro- Brock Haines
McClain- Griffin Foltz
McClain- Braeden Bergstrom
Results received by Terri Tutt, Commissioner of the FAC.