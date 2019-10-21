All-FAC soccer teams

Frontier Athletic Conference

girls soccer team standings:

Chillicothe (10-0)

Miami Trace (5-4-1)

Jackson (4-3-3)

McClain (3-5-2)

Hillsboro (4-9-3)

Washington (0-10)

All-league players:

Chillicothe- Addie Erslan (Player of the Year)

Chillicothe- Caroline Ford

Chillicothe- Gemma Maimone

Chillicothe- Zoe Ford

Jackson- Brynlee Vermillion

Jackson- Taylor Thorpe

Jackson- Emma Wiley

Hillsboro- Lexi Sheppard

Miami Trace- Aubrey Schwartz

Miami Trace- Margarah Bloom

Miami Trace- Morgan Eggleton

McClain- Kerrigan Pollard

McClain- Kayla Anderson

Frontier Athletic Conference

boys soccer team standings:

Chillicothe (9-0-1)

Jackson (8-2)

Miami Trace (6-4)

McClain (4-6)

Hillsboro (2-7-1)

Washington (0-10)

All-league players:

Jackson- Collin Ghearing (Player of the Year)

Jackson- Ty Broermann

Chillicothe- Michael Herlihy

Chillicothe- Brady Wood

Chillicothe- Michael Lapurga

Washington- Grant Kuhlwein

Miami Trace- Kyler Conn

Miami Trace- Caleb Perry

Miami Trace- Miguel Iturriagagoitia Azagra

Hillsboro- Titus Heiser

Hillsboro- Brock Haines

McClain- Griffin Foltz

McClain- Braeden Bergstrom

Results received by Terri Tutt, Commissioner of the FAC.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_FAC-Logo-1.jpg