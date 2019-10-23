SSCC 2019-20 basketball schedule

The Southern State Community College Patriots have announced the men’s basketball roster and schedule for the 2019-20 season.

This year in the mens basketball program, the roster consists of seven freshman — Dartanion Battle, from Shroder High School, will be playing guard. Eric Middlebrook, from Thurgood Marshall High School, will also be playing guard. Jason Hayes, from Clay-Chalkville High School, will be playing foward and guard. Hillsboro High School natives Richard Adkins and Kyler White will be coming to the program at the forward and guard positions. Tanner Utterback, from Manchester High School, will play the guard and forward spots, and Damonte Bailey, a graduate of Ponitz High School, will be playing forward.

The coach of the young basketball team is Kelvin Gaines. His assistant coach is Carlton Cornwell with the student assistance of Chauncey Captain and Raina Clark.

2019-20 SSCC schedule

Sat. Oct. 12, 2019 Sinclair – Scrimmage Away 3:00 pm

Tue. Oct. 29, 2019 Clark State HOME 7:00 pm

Sat. Nov. 2, 2019 Wright Patterson Air Force Away 1:00 pm

Tues. Nov. 5, 2019 Owens Cc Away 7:30 pm

Fri. Nove. 8, 2019 The Crown College Away 7:00 pm

Sun. Nov. 10, 2019 Wright State U-Lake Away 3:00 pm

Tue. Nov. 12, 2019 Cincinnati-Clermont Away 7:00 pm

Fri. Nov. 15, 2019 Andrews University HOME 2:30 pm

Mon. Nov. 18, 2019 Cedarville JV HOME 7:00 pm

Thur. Nov. 21, 2019 Owens CC HOME 7:30 pm

Tue. Nov. 26, 2019 Wilmington JV Away 7:00 pm

Fri. Dec. 6, 2019 Elizabethtown Away 7:00pm

Sat. Dec.7, 2019 Boyce College Away 2:00pm

Mon. Dec. 9, 2019 Cedarville JV Away 7:00pm

Fri. Dec. 13, 2019 Hocking College Away 7:00 pm

Mon. Dec. 16, 2019 Wilmington JV Away 7:00 pm

Thur. Dec. 19, 2019 Kent State Tuscarawas Away 1:00 pm

Wed. Jan. 8, 2020 Miami U-Hamilton HOME 7:30 pm

Fri. Jan. 10, 2020 Wright Patterson Air Force HOME 8:00 pm

Tue. Jan. 14, 2020 Boyce College HOME 6:00 pm

Thur. Jan. 16, 2020 Cincinnati-Clermont HOME 7:00 pm

Sat. Jan. 18, 2020 Wright State U-Lake HOME 3:00 pm

Thur. Jan. 23, 2020 Andrews University Away 7:30 pm

Tue. Jan. 28, 2020 Clark State Away 7:00 pm

Fri. Jan. 31, 2020 The Crown College HOME 7:00 pm

Fri, Feb. 7, 2020 Kent State Tusc. HOME 8:00 pm

Sun. Feb. 9, 2020 Hocking Colege HOME 3:00 pm

Sat. Feb. 15, 2020 Bryant and Stratton College Away 1:00 pm

Sun. Feb. 16, 2020 Villa Maria Away 1:00 pm

