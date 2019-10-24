Whiteoak runners place at state meet

The Division III Boys Ohio Middle School and Elementary Cross Country Championships took place Sunday Oct. 20, at Dublin Jerome High School. The Whiteoak Wildcats had two runners representing the school. Weston Blair, left, is in eighth grade and he placed in 12th place overall. Landen Eyre is in seventh grade and placed 20th place out of 137 of the best runners in the state for middle school.

