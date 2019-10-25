Mustangs claim district title in shootout

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs (12-4-2) traveled to Waverly High School to face off against the Wheelersburg Pirates (17-1-0) Thursday in scoreless double overtime game that led to a shootout. The Mustangs prevailed with a goal during the shootout to earn a 3-2 victory over Wheelersburg. Triston West and Connor Tyree scored the two goals in regular play with an assist from Blake Marcellino. Gavin Stroop had 13 saves. Wheelersburg had one goal in each half to send the game to overtime. But neither team scored in the first or second 15-minute overtime. During the shootout, Lynchburg-Clay scored three goals by Marcellino, Hunter Balon and Landon West. The Mustangs advance to regional tournament action where they will play South Webster (15-3-1) at 7 p.m. Oct. 30. The regional site has yet to be announced. The Mustangs are shown after the game with their district championship trophy.

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs (12-4-2) traveled to Waverly High School to face off against the Wheelersburg Pirates (17-1-0) Thursday in scoreless double overtime game that led to a shootout. The Mustangs prevailed with a goal during the shootout to earn a 3-2 victory over Wheelersburg. Triston West and Connor Tyree scored the two goals in regular play with an assist from Blake Marcellino. Gavin Stroop had 13 saves. Wheelersburg had one goal in each half to send the game to overtime. But neither team scored in the first or second 15-minute overtime. During the shootout, Lynchburg-Clay scored three goals by Marcellino, Hunter Balon and Landon West. The Mustangs advance to regional tournament action where they will play South Webster (15-3-1) at 7 p.m. Oct. 30. The regional site has yet to be announced. The Mustangs are shown after the game with their district championship trophy.