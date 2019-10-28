Ohio prep football poll

DIVISION I

1, Mentor (17) 9-0 176

2, Lakewood St. Edward 8-1 152

3, Fairfield (2) 9-0 146

4, Cincinnati Elder 8-1 128

5, Pickerington Central 8-1 94

6, Springfield 8-1 93

7, Cincinnati Colerain 8-1 70

8, Cincinnati St. Xavier 7-2 59

9, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 8-1 53

10, Canton McKinley 8-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 23. Groveport-Madison 19. Springboro 15. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 12.

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (12) 9-0 168

2, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 9-0 154

3, Akron Hoban (2) 8-1 146

4, Cincinnati Turpin (1) 9-0 114

5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 9-0 109

6, Avon 9-0 98

7, Mayfield 9-0 74

8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 8-1 60

9, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 7-2 44

10, Harrison 8-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 30. Xenia 17. Avon Lake 15.

DIVISION III

1, New Philadelphia (12) 9-0 170

2, Columbus Bishop Hartley (2) 8-1 143

3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3) 9-0 131

4, Aurora (1) 9-0 124

5, Streetsboro 9-0 99

6, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (2) 8-1 93

7, Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1 75

8, Norwalk 8-1 55

9, Trotwood-Madison 7-2 47

10, Jackson 9-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mansfield 27. Franklin 27. Wapakoneta 27.

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 9-0 180

2, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 8-1 153

3, Perry (3) 9-0 150

4, Newark Licking Valley (1) 9-0 149

5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 8-1 87

6, Cincinnati Indian Hill 8-1 81

7, Waynesville 8-1 71

8, Wintersville Indian Creek 8-1 45

9, LaGrange Keystone 8-1 26

10, Kenton 7-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wauseon 19. Germantown Valley View 17. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17. Poland Seminary 13. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Ottawa-Glandorf 12. Milton-Union 12.

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (20) 9-0 200

2, West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-0 145

3, Pemberville Eastwood 9-0 132

4, Oak Harbor 9-0 127

5, Ironton 8-1 103

6, Orrville 8-1 92

7, West Liberty-Salem 8-1 68

8, West Jefferson 8-1 63

9, Garrettsville Garfield 8-1 43

10, Cincinnati Taft 8-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 19. Northwood 12. Findlay Liberty-Benton 12.

DIVISION VI

1, Anna (12) 8-1 175

2, Coldwater (3) 8-1 146

3, New Middletown Springfield (3) 9-0 136

4, Glouster Trimble (1) 9-0 107

5, Minster 8-1 105

6, Beverly Fort Frye (1) 9-0 91

7, Liberty Center 8-1 80

8, Mogadore 8-1 58

9, Lima Central Catholic 8-1 41

10, Howard East Knox 9-0 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mechanicsburg 34. Archbold 22. Chillicothe Southeastern 18.

DIVISION VII

1, Maria Stein Marion Local (10) 7-2 153

2, Ft. Loramie (1) 8-1 137

3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 8-1 129

4, Leipsic (2) 8-1 128

5, Hamilton New Miami (3) 8-0 95

6, Lucas 8-1 87

7, McComb 8-1 86

8, Norwalk St. Paul 8-1 77

9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-1 62

10, New Bremen 7-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hamler Patrick Henry 17.