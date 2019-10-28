Ohio prep football poll

DIVISION I
1, Mentor (17) 9-0 176
2, Lakewood St. Edward 8-1 152
3, Fairfield (2) 9-0 146
4, Cincinnati Elder 8-1 128
5, Pickerington Central 8-1 94
6, Springfield 8-1 93
7, Cincinnati Colerain 8-1 70
8, Cincinnati St. Xavier 7-2 59
9, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) 8-1 53
10, Canton McKinley 8-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 23. Groveport-Madison 19. Springboro 15. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 12.
DIVISION II
1, Massillon Washington (12) 9-0 168
2, Toledo Central Catholic (4) 9-0 154
3, Akron Hoban (2) 8-1 146
4, Cincinnati Turpin (1) 9-0 114
5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 9-0 109
6, Avon 9-0 98
7, Mayfield 9-0 74
8, Columbus St. Francis DeSales 8-1 60
9, Cincinnati La Salle (1) 7-2 44
10, Harrison 8-1 38
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 30. Xenia 17. Avon Lake 15.
DIVISION III
1, New Philadelphia (12) 9-0 170
2, Columbus Bishop Hartley (2) 8-1 143
3, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3) 9-0 131
4, Aurora (1) 9-0 124
5, Streetsboro 9-0 99
6, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (2) 8-1 93
7, Chagrin Falls Kenston 8-1 75
8, Norwalk 8-1 55
9, Trotwood-Madison 7-2 47
10, Jackson 9-0 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mansfield 27. Franklin 27. Wapakoneta 27.
DIVISION IV
1, Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 9-0 180
2, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) 8-1 153
3, Perry (3) 9-0 150
4, Newark Licking Valley (1) 9-0 149
5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 8-1 87
6, Cincinnati Indian Hill 8-1 81
7, Waynesville 8-1 71
8, Wintersville Indian Creek 8-1 45
9, LaGrange Keystone 8-1 26
10, Kenton 7-2 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Wauseon 19. Germantown Valley View 17. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17. Poland Seminary 13. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Ottawa-Glandorf 12. Milton-Union 12.
DIVISION V
1, Kirtland (20) 9-0 200
2, West Lafayette Ridgewood 9-0 145
3, Pemberville Eastwood 9-0 132
4, Oak Harbor 9-0 127
5, Ironton 8-1 103
6, Orrville 8-1 92
7, West Liberty-Salem 8-1 68
8, West Jefferson 8-1 63
9, Garrettsville Garfield 8-1 43
10, Cincinnati Taft 8-1 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 19. Northwood 12. Findlay Liberty-Benton 12.
DIVISION VI
1, Anna (12) 8-1 175
2, Coldwater (3) 8-1 146
3, New Middletown Springfield (3) 9-0 136
4, Glouster Trimble (1) 9-0 107
5, Minster 8-1 105
6, Beverly Fort Frye (1) 9-0 91
7, Liberty Center 8-1 80
8, Mogadore 8-1 58
9, Lima Central Catholic 8-1 41
10, Howard East Knox 9-0 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mechanicsburg 34. Archbold 22. Chillicothe Southeastern 18.
DIVISION VII
1, Maria Stein Marion Local (10) 7-2 153
2, Ft. Loramie (1) 8-1 137
3, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3) 8-1 129
4, Leipsic (2) 8-1 128
5, Hamilton New Miami (3) 8-0 95
6, Lucas 8-1 87
7, McComb 8-1 86
8, Norwalk St. Paul 8-1 77
9, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights 7-1 62
10, New Bremen 7-2 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hamler Patrick Henry 17.