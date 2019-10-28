FHS Lions headed to state

For the seventh year in a row the Fairfield Lions are heading back the state championship after a third place finish as a team in the 2019 Division III Regional Championship at Pickerington High School on Saturday.

The average score for the Lions was 17:20.56, and a team score of 125. They were one of five teams to qualify for state in this region.

Cohen Frost came in at sixth place and Ethan Davis was two seconds behind coming in the eighth place. Frost and Davis led the Lions with the times of 16:34.2 and 16:36.8, respectively, landing them both in the top ten. Junior Blake Haines and Senior Gavin Campbell came in 44th and 46th, Brant Haines finished 62nd, freshman Landry Hatten came in at 67th, and junior Nathan Vidourek finished up the race in 105th for the Lions.

The team will be competing at the state meet Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1:30 p.m. at National Trail Raceway.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

The Fairfield Lions are shown at the start of last Saturday’s regional cross country meet in Pickerington. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_IMG_4784.jpg The Fairfield Lions are shown at the start of last Saturday’s regional cross country meet in Pickerington. Raymond Friend | For The Times-Gazette

Appearance marks their seventh straight