Colwell returns to state

Senior Ciara Colwell will be representing the Fairfield Lady Lions at this weekend’s 2019 Ohio High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships at National Trail Raceway.

Colwell finished in ninth place, with a time of 19:42.2, at the regional race at Pickerington North High School on Saturday. She will be going to state cross country meet for the third year in a row.

The Lady Lions had seven other girls running in the race alongside Colwell — senior Payton Harvey who came in at 25:21.0, junior Madison Fox with the time of 24:59.7, sophomore Makenna Colwell had the time of 24:34.8, sophomore Emily Price at 24:16.9, sophomore Nayomie Ludwick with a time of 23:57.1, and sophomore Anna Davis at 23:26.2.

Colwell will race at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Ciara Colwell races at the McClain Cross Country Invitational earlier in the season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_FairfieldCC2.jpg Ciara Colwell races at the McClain Cross Country Invitational earlier in the season. Times-Gazette file photo

Fairfield senior making 3rd trip to state event