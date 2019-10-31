Mustangs tournament run ends

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs season ended Wednsday in 2-1 loss in the regional semifinals at Waverly High School against the South Webster Jeeps.

This matchup started out with a power outage during warmups and nonstop rain for the 80-minute showdown between the teams.

The Mustangs played strong defense going into halftime, making the score 1-0 with no signs of slowing down for Lynchburg-Clay.

Connor Tyree scored the one and only goal of the first half at the 15:16 mark from an assist by Blake Marcelino.

South Webster came out the second half and turned the game plan around entirely on the Mustangs and scored a goal early in the second half. Aiden Andrews got the goal off an assist from Brice Robnett with 35:30 left in play to make the score 1-1.

Due to slippery conditions, both teams fought back and forward and played defense because keeping procession of the ball was almost impossible because neither team could manage the wet turf.

The final goal of the night was by Gavin Bennett for the Jeeps to take the lead at 14:25 and eventually win the game.

Lynchburg-Clay had numerous chances to come back and tie the game back, but just could not make the goal when they had the opportunity.

“We were unable to hold procession as we normally do and we ended up in a kicking game. It got really sloppy,” said Coach Dennis West. “I had this group of seniors since they were in third grade and it was really an honor to have the privilege to get to coach them their last two years of high school.”

The Mustangs finish the season with an overall record of 13-5-2.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Noah Miller of Lynchburg-Clay kicks the ball away from a South Webster opponent. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_DSC_1151.jpg Noah Miller of Lynchburg-Clay kicks the ball away from a South Webster opponent. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

