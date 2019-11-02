Colwell’s last trip to state

HEBRON- Fairfield Lady Lions senior Ciara Colwell finished her cross country career placing 31st out of 180 runners at the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Meet at National Trail Raceway.

Colwell has went to the state cross country meet three years in a row which is a huge accomplishment for any high school cross country athlete.

Ciara did not receive All-Ohio honors for the 2019 season, she ran a personal best time at 19:31.9 in her career.

During the State Championship in 2017, Colwell came in 29th place and in 2018, she placed 34th.

“She had a phenomenal race, we talked about this and not to set limits for ourselves. She just wanted to go out there and go out with a bang since it was her last race, Ciara was very ready to run going into the race.”

“You know how much these kids sacrifice, what they eat, how much they sleep, how much they drink, their studies in school. High school is a hard thing and knowing what they sacrifice to come out here and perform as well as they do, you are happy for them because it takes a lot.” said Coach McCoy

Ciara Colwell spoke about how she felt her race and how she came about running for Coach McCoy.

“That first mile I felt really good but I could tell I was starting to pay for it toward the almost the two mile mark. I told myself ‘You just need to go, no matter what happens you just need to PR, even if you think you aren’t close to All-Ohio, you just need to at least and try to PR, do the best that you and run as fast as you can.’” said Colwell

“I feel really fortunate to get here three straight years, and I can tell all my hard work the last four years has paid off.” said Ciara Colwell

Colwell in the first mile or so of her race at state shown above

