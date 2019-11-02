Lions finish top 10

The Fairfield Lions competed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III State Championship for cross country yet another season. The Lions did not go home without accomplishing a couple goals, such as placing ninth place out of 20 as a team and having two runners come home with All-Ohio honors.

Nov. 2, Cohen Frost finished 16th and received a metal for coming in the top 20 out of the 181 runners in the race, and also Ethan Davis came in 21st for the Lions at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

“We had two kids get All-Ohio and we had a few kids run their best times. Blake Haines ran a 17:32 and Landry Hatten ran his best time of the year as a freshman, boy I am just proud.”

“I couldn’t be happier that Ethan Davis received All-Ohio honors to end his senior year and I can not wait to see what Cohen accomplishes next year.” said Coach Raymond Friend

“I went out smart and ran the race that I know how to run and after that second mile and I just knew it was go time and I just gave it everything that I had.”

“I was very please how I ran and I can’t even put into words how happy I am to be up on the podium today, the feeling is just so hard to explain.”

“I just want to thank the seniors and my teammate Ethan Davis, he gave me the push that I needed this season.

Cohen Frost with his awards after his top 20 finish at state shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_Resized_20191102_141110.jpeg Cohen Frost with his awards after his top 20 finish at state shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Frost, Davis receive All-Ohio honors