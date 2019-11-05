Hillsboro girls headed to state tourney

Allyce Horne and Jessica Jordan are the coaches of the Hillsboro girls SAY Soccer Passers team that won its district tournament on Oct. 30. The team now heads to the state tournament on Nov. 10 and will play its first game at 12:30 pm at Joyce Park, 25 Joe Nuxhall Way, Fairfield. The Passers will play the winner of a game on Saturday Nov. 9. Pictured, from left, are coach Jordan, Myla Jordan, Harper Couser, Quinn Swope, Teagan Davis, Addison Mootz, Molly Vance, Addison Roades, Kennedy Horne and coach Horne.

