All-FAC football team

The Frontier Athletic Conference released the final standings for each high school in the conference and each player from the football programs that received all-conference honors.
Final League Standings
Jackson 5-0
Washington 4-1
Chillicothe 3-2
Miami Trace 2-3
Hillsboro 1-4
McClain 0-5
Player of the Year: Jayden Spires, Jackson
All League team
Jackson:
Anthony Parks
Brice Parks
Treylan Davis
Grant Mastin
Ty Ruckel
Jared Icenhower
Washington:
Eli Lynch
Collier Brown
Chase Sluder
Jamie McCane
Jerome Mack
Chillicothe:
Patrick Rourke
Ray Byers
Drew Seymour
Kam Smith
Miami Trace:
Jayden Lebeau
Dalton Mayer
Luke Henry
Josh Gilmore
Hillsboro:
Draven Stodgell
Zach Burns
Mark Gallimore
Justin Spears
McClain Tigers:
Gabe Martinez
Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.