All-FAC football team

The Frontier Athletic Conference released the final standings for each high school in the conference and each player from the football programs that received all-conference honors.

Final League Standings

Jackson 5-0

Washington 4-1

Chillicothe 3-2

Miami Trace 2-3

Hillsboro 1-4

McClain 0-5

Player of the Year: Jayden Spires, Jackson

All League team

Jackson:

Anthony Parks

Brice Parks

Treylan Davis

Grant Mastin

Ty Ruckel

Jared Icenhower

Washington:

Eli Lynch

Collier Brown

Chase Sluder

Jamie McCane

Jerome Mack

Chillicothe:

Patrick Rourke

Ray Byers

Drew Seymour

Kam Smith

Miami Trace:

Jayden Lebeau

Dalton Mayer

Luke Henry

Josh Gilmore

Hillsboro:

Draven Stodgell

Zach Burns

Mark Gallimore

Justin Spears

McClain Tigers:

Gabe Martinez

Hillsboro lands four on team, McClain one